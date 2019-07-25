San Rafael-based general engineering contractor Ghilotti Bros. Inc. promoted Thomas "Tom" G. Barr as the 105-year-old company's first chief operating officer.

Currently vice president of estimating, Barr is set to move into the new position Aug. 1.

"As we close-in on the busy summer construction season, we are very excited for Tom to step into this new role," the company said in the announcement. "Tom’s leadership abilities lend great strength and stamina to the demands of a COO and GBI. Tom has continued to forge and develop the structure for the outstanding work of our Estimating Department since taking over from Mr. Frank D. Ruona in 2006."

Barr is said to be a multigenerational resident of San Rafael. His great-grandfather, William Barr Sr., arrived in San Rafael from Scotland in 1875 and was general contractor on a number of local projects, including work at the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, according to Ghilotti Bros.

Second-generation owner Mario Ghilotti hired Barr on June 15, 1987 as a take-off engineer. For 32 years, Barr moved up to a project engineer, an estimator then to head that department.

Barr is a past president of both the Association of Engineering Construction Employers and the Marin Builders Association, the company said. He received the inaugural Peter Arrigoni Community Leadership Award, established in recognition of an individual’s excellence in industry leadership, community involvement, commitment to education and support of the builders association.

We look forward to more of Tom’s excellent leadership and stability, supporting the future growth, innovation, and productivity of our company as we enter our 105th year at Ghilotti Bros., Inc.