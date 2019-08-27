Solano County HVAC installer SH Mechanical debuts on national fast-growth list

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 27, 2019, 3:53PM
Updated 15 hours ago

2019 Inc. 5000 rank: 658

Three-year revenue growth: 668%

2018 revenue: $2.2 million

Employees: 7

Founded: 2009

Website: shmechanicalinc.com

The Great Recession may not have been a good time to start a business, but the Hackers’ SH Mechanical operation in Solano County not only survived but has thrived, debuting on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growth companies.

The Suisun City-based mechanical systems general contractor focuses on heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and elevator projects. This year, it ranked No. 658 on the Inc. list, with 668% three-year revenue growth, rounding out 2018 with $2.2 million. It also placed No. 32 among construction companies on the list.

At the helm of SH Mechanical as president is Kerlita Hacker, who has upwards of two decades of experience in the HVAC business. With an Associate of Science in industrial engineering from Barstow Community College, she went on to plant maintenance and HVAC store and sales management positions. Some of the sales roles continued after she and her husband started the company in 2009.

Shannon Hacker is vice president of the venture. Raised in Napa, he has two decades of experience in the business, starting out as a technician and installer at other companies then working up to estimating.

Recent projects include upgrading chillers for the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Palo Alto; working on upgrades such as 30-ton dehumidifiers inside Target stores in Napa, Salinas, Rohnert Park, Sacramento, Vacaville and Lodi; and commissioning HVAC equipment at Moffett Field on the San Francisco Peninsula.

SH Mechanical also has offices in Fresno and San Diego and employs seven.

