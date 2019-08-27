Santa Rosa's Moore Home Services makes fast-growth list for sixth time

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 27, 2019, 3:35PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

2019 Inc. 5000 rank: 1,999

Three-year revenue growth: 201%

2018 revenue: $27.6 million

Employees: 140

Founded: 2009

Website: moorehvac.com

Santa Rosa-based heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and solar contractor Moore Solar/Heating/Cooling has been a local stalwart on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing companies, but it will be no longer.

Revenue growth qualified the 10-year-old firm for the list six straight years, even debuting in the top 500 at No. 261. On this year’s list, the company ranked No. 1,999 with 201% three-year revenue growth, ending 2018 with $27.6 million and 140 employees.

But in March of this year, co-owners Curtis Moore and Jon Diamond sold their shares to Dallas-based private-equity firm CenterOak Partners for an undisclosed sum. The local operations are now called Moore Home Services. Companies that are owned by other firms aren’t eligible for future consideration on the Inc. 5000 list.

Last year, Moore had added Solano and Contra Costa counties to its service area then expanded to the Sacramento area and into plumbing with the acquisition of McDonald Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Moore started the company in 2009 as a servicer, repairer, designer and installer of residential and light-commercial heating and air-conditioning systems, and Diamond joined in 2011, the founders told the Business Journal previously. The company grew from a handful of employees and $168,000 in revenue in 2010 to 22 workers and $3.1 million in 2013. The company returned to the list last August at No. 1,581, with 121 employees and $22.3 million for 2017, growing 296% over three years.

To grow the business further, Moore and Diamond hired Jonathan Wintersteller as president in mid-2015. He had been general manager of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Santa Rosa then held the same role at Walnut Creek Heating and Air Conditioning. Wintersteller remains president after the change in ownership.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

2019 Inc. 5000 rank: 1,999

Three-year revenue growth: 201%

2018 revenue: $27.6 million

Employees: 140

Founded: 2009

Website: moorehvac.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine