Santa Rosa's Moore Home Services makes fast-growth list for sixth time

Santa Rosa-based heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and solar contractor Moore Solar/Heating/Cooling has been a local stalwart on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing companies, but it will be no longer.

Revenue growth qualified the 10-year-old firm for the list six straight years, even debuting in the top 500 at No. 261. On this year’s list, the company ranked No. 1,999 with 201% three-year revenue growth, ending 2018 with $27.6 million and 140 employees.

But in March of this year, co-owners Curtis Moore and Jon Diamond sold their shares to Dallas-based private-equity firm CenterOak Partners for an undisclosed sum. The local operations are now called Moore Home Services. Companies that are owned by other firms aren’t eligible for future consideration on the Inc. 5000 list.

Last year, Moore had added Solano and Contra Costa counties to its service area then expanded to the Sacramento area and into plumbing with the acquisition of McDonald Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Moore started the company in 2009 as a servicer, repairer, designer and installer of residential and light-commercial heating and air-conditioning systems, and Diamond joined in 2011, the founders told the Business Journal previously. The company grew from a handful of employees and $168,000 in revenue in 2010 to 22 workers and $3.1 million in 2013. The company returned to the list last August at No. 1,581, with 121 employees and $22.3 million for 2017, growing 296% over three years.

To grow the business further, Moore and Diamond hired Jonathan Wintersteller as president in mid-2015. He had been general manager of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Santa Rosa then held the same role at Walnut Creek Heating and Air Conditioning. Wintersteller remains president after the change in ownership.

