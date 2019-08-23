SolarCraft promotes Torneby to CEO of Marin County-based installer

Galen Torneby is the new CEO of employee-owned SolarCraft, based in Novato.

Torneby, who was hired in June to be the company’s chief operating officer, will be replacing Ted Walsh, the firm announced Thursday. Walsh was promoted to CEO in November 2017 after joining the company earlier that year, the Business Journal reported at the time.

“As a 100% Employee-Owned company, everyone at SolarCraft shares the same title, Partner, so my role will only change slightly,” Walsh stated in the announcement. “I am looking forward to doing what I initially joined SolarCraft to do; develop solar, battery storage and other clean energy projects that deliver the most financial and environmental benefit possible to our clients and leading client and community engagement for the most significant clean energy provider in our community.”

Torneby is a certified professional project manager and state-licensed contractor. Prior to joining SolarCraft, Galen most recently was head of the solar department for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at DNV-GL, a technical advisory firm for renewable energy.

When he was hired at SolarCraft, Galen took international assignments after his Calistoga home was lost in the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the company stated.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead a great team as we continue to ensure SolarCraft remains the safest and most customer centric clean energy company in the North Bay,” Torneby stated in the announcement. “So many of our projects are referral projects with customers happy to give praise for a job well done. I look forward to working with all of our existing and future customers as we build a more sustainable and resilient community.”