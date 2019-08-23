Napa college gets nod to move forward with on-campus housing plans

The Napa Valley College District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to move forward with pre-development plans for on-campus student housing.

The board voted 6–0, said Holly Krassner Dawson, public information officer, Office of the President, Napa Valley College. Board member Jeff Dodd recused himself because he is employed by a law firm that provides legal guidance to the Martin Group, the developer selected for the project, she said.

The go-ahead nod means NVC would become one of just 12 community colleges of 114 in the state to embark on student housing.

NVC will now enter into an agreement with the Martin Group and then begin work next month on a 60-day feasibility study, according to Robert Parker, assistant superintendent and vice president of administrative services, Napa Valley College.

According to the agreement, the parties will collaborate on the “selection of the third-party design, engineering, construction, and other professionals necessary for the planning, design, engineering, permitting, environmental review, financing, construction and overall development of the project.”

The predevelopment phase is anticipated to take between 12 and 18 months, followed by state approvals, Parker said. If the timeline goes as anticipated, construction would begin in May 2021. He said the college has been seriously considering campus housing for three years. In 2017, the Scion Group was selected to study demand.

“The goal all along was to provide housing for our students that was below market rate,” Parker said.

“Scion determined after surveying our students that there was sufficient demand to support over 300 beds of student housing,” Parker said. “So it would appear that the demand would cover the cost of developing and maintaining the student housing complex on campus. We have unused land at the north end of our campus that has been designated.”

Scion’s study found that rental rates for on-campus student housing could range from $750 to $1,300 a month, depending on the size of the apartment. Comparatively, off-campus housing rates at the time of the study ran between $1,722 and $2,142 per month.

Parker noted that the on-campus apartments also would be fully furnished, as opposed to off-campus apartments.

“So if you factor that in, the rates are lower than the cost to furnish the apartment,” Parker said.

The college also is leaning toward going with a nonprofit organization to lease the ground where the housing will be constructed and issue tax-exempt bonds to fund the project, he said.

“We’re moving in that direction because it doesn’t increase the debt load or debt service on the college itself,” he said. “So at the end of the day, what that means is the local taxpayers are not paying for this facility because it’s being financed by the nonprofit.”