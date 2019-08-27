San Rafael-based Autodesk saw a 30% increase in revenues across all of its business areas

San Rafael-based software maker Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) reported second-quarter results Tuesday, showing total revenue increasing to $797 million compared with $611.7 in the three months ending July 31 last year.

“We closed a solid first half of the year with a very strong second quarter as revenue, billings, earnings, and free cash flow came in ahead of expectations,” stated Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO, in a press release.

During an investor earnings call Tuesday, Anagnost said the construction industry continues to be a strong customer base for Autodesk’s software.

“Growth was driven by both volume and pricing, the result of the strong uptake of our products by new users,” as well as returning users of its software.

Autodesk describes itself as a company that makes “software for people who make things.” The company’s flagship AutoCAD, computer-aided design software and Revit software are used by the likes of architects, engineers, and structural designers to design, draft, and model buildings and other structures.

In the press release the company also noted operating income clocked in at about $74 million, compared to a loss of $25 million in the second quarter last year.

Across its four main business areas, the company saw a 30% increase in net revenue compared to the three months ending in July last year.

That included a 37% increase in the company’s architecture, engineering and construction segment as well as a 31% increase in revenues for its AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT design and drafting software.

Autodesk’s manufacturing segment reported a 20% jump in net revenue, while its media and entertainment segment posted a 22% gain in net revenues over the same period.

During the first fiscal quarter the company posted a quarterly net loss of $24.2 million, down from a loss of $82.4 million during Q1 last year.