San Rafael-based Autodesk saw a 30% increase in revenues across all of its business areas

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 27, 2019, 3:45PM
Updated 16 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

San Rafael-based software maker Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) reported second-quarter results Tuesday, showing total revenue increasing to $797 million compared with $611.7 in the three months ending July 31 last year.

“We closed a solid first half of the year with a very strong second quarter as revenue, billings, earnings, and free cash flow came in ahead of expectations,” stated Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO, in a press release.

During an investor earnings call Tuesday, Anagnost said the construction industry continues to be a strong customer base for Autodesk’s software.

“Growth was driven by both volume and pricing, the result of the strong uptake of our products by new users,” as well as returning users of its software.

Autodesk describes itself as a company that makes “software for people who make things.” The company’s flagship AutoCAD, computer-aided design software and Revit software are used by the likes of architects, engineers, and structural designers to design, draft, and model buildings and other structures.

In the press release the company also noted operating income clocked in at about $74 million, compared to a loss of $25 million in the second quarter last year.

Across its four main business areas, the company saw a 30% increase in net revenue compared to the three months ending in July last year.

That included a 37% increase in the company’s architecture, engineering and construction segment as well as a 31% increase in revenues for its AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT design and drafting software.

Autodesk’s manufacturing segment reported a 20% jump in net revenue, while its media and entertainment segment posted a 22% gain in net revenues over the same period.

During the first fiscal quarter the company posted a quarterly net loss of $24.2 million, down from a loss of $82.4 million during Q1 last year.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine