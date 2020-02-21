Recession unlikely in the next 2 years

The area’s economic future may not be gangbusters but thus far it doesn’t look like it is headed for a recession, according to an area economist’s view presented Thursday at the 27th Annual Sonoma State University Economic Outlook conference.

Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at SSU, spoke on the Rohnert Park campus at the North Bay Business Journal event attended by about 250 people.

There could be a bit of a fade in the economy next year, but Eyler said a recession is unlikely before 2023. A measure of economic vitality, the gross domestic product, looks to offer “not shocking historic growth, but not bad.”

Current data suggests that the GDP is expected to grow by 1.8% this year, increasing to 2% the next two years. He said business has continued to greet the nation’s lower interest rate not with a big burst of capital spending, but with a shrug.

As for the U.S. Treasury, the Great Recession plunged the country into a huge deficit-spending hole in 2009 and 2010. Gradually afterwards, that trend started to reverse. Now, that deficit valley is starting to deepen again as projections show it continuing to increase through 2030.

In the future, business debt and household debt levels are something to watch, as will be the Federal Reserve, which he predicted would takes its finger off the “pause” button this summer and trigger one or two rate cuts.

Another business marker — inflation — is stubbornly low. That may sound like a plus, except that as costs rise, a lower inflation rate does not give businesses the opportunity to raise prices as much to compensate, he told the crowd.

Eyler said unemployment will continue to be low — but that alone is not driving a huge jump in the general economy because the jobs being added are lower-paying service jobs. His charts shows national unemployment rates are expected to be 3.7% through 2021, then a slight uptick in 2022 to 3.9%.

As for job growth and its future in the North Bay, Eyler noted the historic trend in the area has been to have seasonal growth – such as harvest in the wine industry – which produce spikes in job growth. Tourism followed a similar pattern.

In an area of high housing costs, Eyler produced charts showing the wide range price spread. Average rents in Marin County are $3,653 a month, $2,642 in Sonoma, and $1,408 in Lake County, California’s average rent is $2,529 a month.

Tackling specific industries, on construction, Eyler said the bubble created by the pressing need to rebuild homes after the fires of 2017, and even 2018, has begun to ebb, but the industry continues to be robust. Going forward, it will be a telling trend if developers can continue to make the math work for new projects.

Further on tourism,as other speakers at the conference, Eyler said the future growth of tourism will be depend in part on external factors: Will there be more significant wildfires and, as a result, more use of widespread planned power outages? Each unknown, if it occurs, could create public relations issues and visitors turning away.