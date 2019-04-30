s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Meet Educare Children's Center's Maria Alondra Jasso, one of North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40

April 29, 2019, 5:51PM
| Updated 42 minutes ago.

Forty Under 40 winner

Age: 32

Toddler Montessori lead teacher

Educare Children’s Center

50 El Camino Drive, Corte Madera 94925

415-924-9902

www.educarechildrenscenter.com

Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, toddler Montessori lead teacher for Educare Children's Center in Corte Madera, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: My responsibilities as a toddler lead teacher is to plan all areas of curriculum such the language, math, art, and Montessori work shelves. Also classroom management making sure that we are following the daily schedule and routines. Lastly, preparing for my daily lessons that will be presented to my students during circle time in both English and Spanish. A key to any child’s success is communication with parents I make myself available for all conversations.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I feel honored to be considered to be part of the Forty under 40 and, I am excited to learn more about other individuals making a difference in our community.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: I have been an early childhood teacher for over ten years.

Greatest professional accomplishment: One of the greatest accomplishments has been to be co chair of the Hispanic Chamber Young Professionals in Sonoma County. I have been very fortunate to work along side with many like minded individuals that have been incredibly knowledgeable and continue to make a positive difference in our community.

Greatest professional challenge: Time management between being a single mother, full-time educator in Corte Madera and co-chair for the Hispanic Chamber of Young Professionals was my greatest challenge. My parents fought and struggled their entire life to provide the best possible education and life for their children so as a single parent, although my priority is my daughter, my goal is to instill and role model these important values such as work ethic and being actively involved in our community because every great accomplishment comes with challenges.

Best advice received: "Siempre para adelante y nunca para atras." (Always moving forward, not backwards.) That’s what my parents have always said to both myself and my brother. No matter how challenging life can get we need to find a solution, learn and evolve as an individual.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Just three months ago I successfully completed two years of being co chair. I feel proud of the work that I was able to accomplish with my wonderful board. I was responsible for planning monthly mixers, contacting the business owners and contacting organization to collaborate with for further events.

Next professional goal: In the future, my dream is to open a preschool and put into practice all my knowledge of being an educator and continue to shape the minds of young children.

Education: I graduated from Piner High School with honors, and I currently have my Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: I served on the Hispanic Chamber Young Professionals board for two years before becoming the co-chair. Currently, I was invited to continue mentoring on the board of the HCYP.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Jenny Chamberlain Board of Supervisors Sonoma County. Jenny has been a wonderful mentor for me, she is the person who first connected me to the HCYP. Jenny is a positive, very easy to talk and always has information to share with you and everyone. She has volunteered so much of her time to mentor young professionals and to make a difference in our community.

Forty Under 40 winner

Age: 32

Toddler Montessori lead teacher

Educare Children’s Center

50 El Camino Drive, Corte Madera 94925

415-924-9902

www.educarechildrenscenter.com

Most Popular Stories
Forty Under 40: Landon McPherson, Harvest Card
Forty Under 40: Viviann Stapp, Jackson Family Wines
Forty Under 40: Neil Pacheco, Graton Resort & Casino
North Bay business briefs: Peju family winery, Design Within Reach and more
North Bay developers up their high-end hotel game

Typical day at the office: Morning drop off’s are a sensitive part of a child’s day, so I make sure to be available to help all my students separate as essay as possible from their parent every morning. Once the day has officially started I begin our morning by teaching or new monthly subject during our group circle time and the Montessori lesson of the day. Next all students will be excused and asked to please find work trays or do rug work. Our work time is a crucial time for all children to focus and be able to enhance their fine motor skills, self-help skills, visual senses, learning problem solving skills, language development etc,...It is my responsibility to create an environment in which a child can have the ability to learn and develop at his or her own pace.

Best place to work outside of your office: I enjoy working on my curriculum planning outdoors breathing fresh air and a good ice coffee.

Hobbies: I enjoy going to the gym as much as possibly along with taking nature walks. Not to mention reading, meditating and drinking my coffee.

Related Stories
See this year's 40 notable North Bay young professionals

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I knew I wanted to be a teacher from the early age of five years old. I had the sweetest, loving, and kind teacher for kindergarten. She made me feel save to be an environment in which I did not know the language. Thanks to her I knew I wanted to be just like her, so I became a teacher and I hope I make that difference for another child’s life.

First job: My first job was babysitting neighborhood children in my early age of 13 years old. I have always been a nurturer, so babysitting was a fun and perfect first time job for me.

Social media you most use: Instagram because it’s very pleasing to the eye to follow.

Favorite book: “The Secret”, I am a believer in energy follows thought. It’s so important for me to stay positive and have people that bring happiness to my life around me.

Favorite movie: “P.S I Love You,” is a sad movie with romance and a little comedy. I mostly like it because it’s about life challenges and outcomes.

Favorite after-work drink: Pinot noir by Coppola

Last vacation: My Last vacation was in July 2018 with my daughter Scarlett for our annual mother/daughter trip to Hawaii.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: My sense of responsibility and motivation to thrive.

Favorite app: Pinterest, I enjoy reading quotes and pinning new activities for my students and daughter.