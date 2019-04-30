Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, toddler Montessori lead teacher for Educare Children's Center in Corte Madera, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: My responsibilities as a toddler lead teacher is to plan all areas of curriculum such the language, math, art, and Montessori work shelves. Also classroom management making sure that we are following the daily schedule and routines. Lastly, preparing for my daily lessons that will be presented to my students during circle time in both English and Spanish. A key to any child’s success is communication with parents I make myself available for all conversations.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I feel honored to be considered to be part of the Forty under 40 and, I am excited to learn more about other individuals making a difference in our community.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: I have been an early childhood teacher for over ten years.

Greatest professional accomplishment: One of the greatest accomplishments has been to be co chair of the Hispanic Chamber Young Professionals in Sonoma County. I have been very fortunate to work along side with many like minded individuals that have been incredibly knowledgeable and continue to make a positive difference in our community.

Greatest professional challenge: Time management between being a single mother, full-time educator in Corte Madera and co-chair for the Hispanic Chamber of Young Professionals was my greatest challenge. My parents fought and struggled their entire life to provide the best possible education and life for their children so as a single parent, although my priority is my daughter, my goal is to instill and role model these important values such as work ethic and being actively involved in our community because every great accomplishment comes with challenges.

Best advice received: "Siempre para adelante y nunca para atras." (Always moving forward, not backwards.) That’s what my parents have always said to both myself and my brother. No matter how challenging life can get we need to find a solution, learn and evolve as an individual.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Just three months ago I successfully completed two years of being co chair. I feel proud of the work that I was able to accomplish with my wonderful board. I was responsible for planning monthly mixers, contacting the business owners and contacting organization to collaborate with for further events.

Next professional goal: In the future, my dream is to open a preschool and put into practice all my knowledge of being an educator and continue to shape the minds of young children.

Education: I graduated from Piner High School with honors, and I currently have my Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: I served on the Hispanic Chamber Young Professionals board for two years before becoming the co-chair. Currently, I was invited to continue mentoring on the board of the HCYP.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Jenny Chamberlain Board of Supervisors Sonoma County. Jenny has been a wonderful mentor for me, she is the person who first connected me to the HCYP. Jenny is a positive, very easy to talk and always has information to share with you and everyone. She has volunteered so much of her time to mentor young professionals and to make a difference in our community.