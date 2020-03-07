BPM isn’t alone in curtailing corporate travel because of the outbreak. Amazon is advising its 800,000 employees globally to put off nonessential travel, and Ford Motor Co. banned all travel for its employees, unless approved from top management, according to the Associated Press.

“We are fully open for business,” O’Hara said. “We’re working on our clients. We’re meeting with our clients…, but we’re doing everything that we can to limit the potential for the virus to affect our day-to-day activities, both personally and professionally.”