BPM accounting firm advises employees against outside events, travel with coronavirus outbreak
North Bay and other teams of BPM, among the nation’s largest public accounting and advisory firms, are being advised to avoid sizable gatherings for the next two months out of concern about the spread of the new coronavirus.
The board of the San Francisco-based company recommended its team defer through the end of April events or meetings where 25 or more people from outside the company are expected, according to Carol O’Hara, partner and North Bay team leader. Videoconferencing is encouraged instead.
The firm has more than 500 employees in a dozen offices on the West Coast, Cayman Islands and India. BPM has North Bay offices in Santa Rosa, St. Helena and a new one in Fairfield.
BPM isn’t alone in curtailing corporate travel because of the outbreak. Amazon is advising its 800,000 employees globally to put off nonessential travel, and Ford Motor Co. banned all travel for its employees, unless approved from top management, according to the Associated Press.
“We are fully open for business,” O’Hara said. “We’re working on our clients. We’re meeting with our clients…, but we’re doing everything that we can to limit the potential for the virus to affect our day-to-day activities, both personally and professionally.”
Business travel is being discouraged beyond what’s essential, but it’s up to each person on the comfort level during this sensitive time, O’Hara said. Those who aren’t OK with such travel are offered the option of working remotely.
For example, a team is planning to visit a client in Oregon, but each is fine with going rather than remoting in, she said.
BPM continues to have internal meetings, but big company meetings aren't planned, with April 15 tax season approaching, according to O’Hara.
O’Hara herself has been evaluating the events in which she participates. She had been planning to skip a Naturally Bay Area meeting of the board, on which she sits, but that was postponed.
And O’Hara continues to evaluate the situation with the virus outbreak as the Business Journal’s April 9 Wine Industry Conference in Santa Rosa approaches. BPM has been planning to hold a luncheon for speakers and special guests after the event.