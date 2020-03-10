Silicon Valley's two-tiered system for white collar workers is under pressure as coronavirus spreads

SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s office complex in Sunnyvale, California, is one of the company’s largest campuses, but on Friday the buildings were practically empty and there were no lines in a normally-crowded cafeteria. The night before, in a companywide email outlining its contingency plans to deal with the novel coronavirus, Google had notified Bay Area employees that they could work from home.

Security engineer Amardeep Singh Purewal would have preferred to work from home, too. But Purewal works for Google on contract and can’t access his Google email account remotely.

So Purewal did not see Google’s safety plans until he arrived at the office. And even after, he wasn’t sure if the flexibility would apply to workers with red contractor badges like him.

Since late February, the spread of the new coronavirus has evolved rapidly in the U.S., and so has Silicon Valley’s response to the threat. Tech companies were quick to accommodate full-time workers as confirmed cases cropped up near tech office clusters in Northern California and Washington. Nudged along by internal pressure from employees and peer pressure from competitors, and intensified by inquiries from regulators, labor activists, and the press, tech companies extended contingency plans to include contractors, who are employed through agencies and third-party companies.

Now fears about covid-19 are drawing wider attention to both this shadow workforce — and the less visible class divide among white collar workers.

Many companies rely on subcontractors to clean and secure their campuses, prepare food, and drive shuttle buses. But tech giants have been reticent to acknowledge the white collar contractors who perform similar office work as full-time employees, but for lower pay, no equity and fewer privileges. These contractors write code, moderate content on Facebook and YouTube, manage projects, recruit employees, and train digital assistants.

As a number of tech giants in the epicenter of covid-19 outbreaks in Seattle and the Bay Area closed offices to limit the spread of germs, many of these same workers were unclear on how they would fare if forced to work from home — or skip work completely because they don’t have the tools to do so.

Google and Facebook at the end of the week clarified that their policies also apply to contract workers.

“We decided very early in this crisis that the hourly service vendor workers in our extended workforce who may be affected by reduced office schedules would be compensated for the time they would have worked,” said Google spokesperson Katherine Williams. “We know it’s an uncertain time, but the response to this policy has been positive from members of the workforce and staffing partners.”

On Friday, Facebook said it would pay contingent workers if there was less need for them, if an office was closed, or if they are sick. Facebook spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the company’s policy applies to all contractors.

But the next layer, the agencies that employ these workers, could also determine the outcome.

In the contingency email, Google assured “temps and vendors” that the search giant would “work with your employer to make sure we [are] covering compensation” if the office is closed. The pledge sounded promising, especially for Purewal who can only accrue three sick days per year.

But even on Friday, Purewal says the agency that employs him, Beacon Hill Staffing Group, was not sure if Google’s policy meant he could work from home or be paid if that was not an option, and the agency would know more Monday after talking to Google. For Purewal, who lives with his wife, three children, and parents, the uncertainty poses a health risk.