Unemployed Californians to get an extra $600 in weekly benefits amid coronavirus crisis

Californians struggling to find work will receive an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits from a federal stimulus package starting Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, as a deluge of 2.3 million new claims in the last month has the state struggling to get payments to those who have just lost their jobs.

The additional relief money approved by Congress means California’s average weekly benefit of $340 will be boosted to $940, while those who get the maximum weekly state benefit will see checks increased to $1,050. The higher benefits will last for four months.

The first payment is going out Sunday to those with already-processed claims and is for the week ending April 11. They will be credited to state Employment Development Department debit cards.

“Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday.

Newsom said the 2.3 million new unemployment claims processed in the last four weeks is more than all the claims filed in 2019. The state paid nearly $684.3 million in unemployment benefits in the last month. For the week ending April 4, the Employment Development Department processed 925,450 claims, which is a 2,418% increase over the same week last year.

“That’s tremendously significant,” said state Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), who chairs the Senate labor committee, of the larger payments. “That will make the difference for people - whether they can make it or not in this state.”

But the state is seeing a storm of complaints from newly unemployed workers who have been unable to get through to the Employment Development Department by phone for help in filing applications. In response, state lawmakers called Thursday for the agency to immediately expand call center hours beyond the 8 a.m.-to-noon daily window currently provided.

The economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed other flaws in California’s program to help the unemployed, including state benefits that have not kept up with inflation and a shortage of reserve funds that could force the state to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government to pay out claims.

The state is also still struggling to set up a system to implement a portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that for the first time will provide jobless benefits to contract and furloughed workers and those in the gig economy. Those checks may still be weeks away.

“It’s a perfect storm,” said Carole Vigne, a staff attorney for the group Legal Aid at Work, which provides free services to low-income people seeking help with employment issues. “There is just no way an agency that size can handle this immediate influx. I would anticipate some pretty long delays despite their best efforts.”

Newsom said this week that he is aware of problems involving the processing of so many new claims.

“We are trying in real time to improve our capacity to deliver,” he said during a news briefing on Tuesday. “Obviously we all have to do more and do better to meet the increased inquiries and the increased applications.”

Numerous unemployed Californians have complained on social media that they, or others they know, have been unable to reach the EDD by telephone to file new claims and for help with problems that prevent them from filing online.