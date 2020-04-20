Child care where you work could be path forward when economy reopens from virus lockdown

A small group of North Bay employers offer on-site child care, an amenity that supports local families and boosts hiring and retention. Although the child care centers are closed for the immediate future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will provide a path forward for other businesses and organizations when doors begin to open.

Keysight Technologies is planning the development of its new on-site child care center, and several North Bay employers will continue their unique, popular, and long-running on-site child care programs. This group includes Sonoma County Family YMCA and local institutions of higher education, Santa Rosa Junior College, College of Marin, Sonoma State University and Napa Valley College, the last through the Napa County Office of Education.

Keysight Technologies, local child care councils, and the organizations mentioned above have developed a wealth of information to share with other companies considering on-site child care. This benefit has great potential to drive local hiring and retention. With dedication and collaboration, on-site child care could be a factor to offset the North Bay’s high cost of housing and comparatively lower salaries.

Stories from the playroom

The costs, availability, and approaches of on-site child care programs in the North Bay vary considerably.

Jeremy Hodgdon, senior program director at the Sonoma County Family YMCA, said the organization’s Childwatch center is located on its Santa Rosa campus. The center, which has been open for over 35 years, offers free care from infants to children up to age 10 for up to eight hours a day. The care is available to part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees on shift. All of the child care staff are YMCA employees.

Hodgdon said on-site child care keeps staff morale up. It also helps employees who have recently had a child come back to work sooner.

“The cost of child care is so high that if they had to pay a babysitter, it wouldn’t be worth working in some cases. Since our child care is free, they have the opportunity to work and also interact with their children,” said Hodgdon.

Hogdon, who is a parent of a daughter, said he utilized the service when his daughter was young.

“When my daughter was there, it made my day go easier and happier than if she had been somewhere else,” said Hodgdon.

Activities at Childwatch include arts and crafts; projects; puzzles; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects, and outside play.

“We want to do things that challenge their minds, but don’t feel like school. We make sure the time involves fun and creativity,” said Hodgdon.

At Sonoma State University, The Children’s School has been offering early childhood education to children between one and five since 1972. The center’s curriculum includes nature-based outside play, art activities, story time, and small group play.

Cost varies according to the age of the child and the amount of time they spend at the facility. The maximum cost is $76.50 for a full day for a child between one and two years old.

“There are a few staff and faculty who receive child care at The Children’s School, but the service is primarily for students. The Children’s School is offered by the Associated Students of SSU. This is a student-run corporation owned and governed by students,” said Erik Dickson, the executive director of Associated Students at SSU.