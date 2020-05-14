214,000 new California jobless claims; number receiving benefits drops by nearly 2M

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here .

WASHINGTON — Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

In California, just over 214,000 workers applied last week, down from a revised figure for the previous week of over 316,000 and following a steady weekly decline since the peak of over 1 million new claims the week ending March 28, the Labor Department said Thursday. California moved from No. 1 in new claims since mid-March to No. 4, behind Connecticut, Georgia and Florida but just ahead of New York, which had about 200,000 new applications.

Roughly 4.2 million Californians have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.

Nearly 1 million more claims have come from Californians seeking the new help for the self-employed. The state started taking applications for pandemic unemployment assistance benefits April 28, and the number of new claims for that help has fallen from 528,500 the first week to nearly 300,000 the week ending May 2 to 136,600 last week, the Labor Department said. Nationally, 841,000 applied for these benefits last week, down from just over 1 million the week before.

California's tally of new claims from the self-employed showed nearly 400,000 as of May 2, according to the latest figures from the Employment Development Department.

And 2.87 million in the state were enrolled to receive unemployment insurance benefits as of May 2, the latest data available, down nearly sharply from 4.81 million getting that help the previous week, the Labor Department said.

The national wave of layoffs has heightened concerns that more government aid is needed to sustain the economy through the deep recession caused by the viral outbreak. Republicans in Congress are locked in a standoff with Democrats, who have proposed trillions more in aid, including for struggling states and localities, beyond the nearly $3 trillion already given to individuals and businesses. Republican leaders say they want to first see how previous aid affects the economy and have expressed skepticism about approving much more spending now.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid since mid-March, the Labor Department said. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self-employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs. Last week’s pace of new applications for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.

Jobless workers in some states are still reporting difficulty applying for or receiving benefits. These include free-lance, gig and self-employed workers, who became newly eligible for jobless aid this year.

In Georgia, one of the first states to partially reopen its economy, the number of unemployment claims rose last week to 241,000. In Florida, which has allowed restaurants to reopen at one-quarter capacity, claims jumped to nearly 222,000, though that state’s unemployment agency has struggled to process claims. Other states that have lifted some restrictions, such as South Carolina and Texas, reported large declines in claims.