Subscribe

What 11 North Bay HR leaders have learned about managing employee management during the coronavirus pandemic

June 2, 2020, 11:59AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

North Bay Business Journal asked local human resources leaders about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed employee management.

They talked about how COVID-19 has fostered new ideas for the workforce as well as put greater emphasis on employee well-being, including self-care. This report includes responses from these leaders, featured alphabetically:

  • Charo L. Albarrán, Napa Valley College
  • Cristina Coates, Star Staffing
  • Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
  • Brenda Gilchrist, The HR Matrix
  • Rosanna Hayden, Artizen Staffing
  • Linda Lang, MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Emily Peterson, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County
  • Melissa Tamagno, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
  • Helen Van Deren, AUL Corp.
  • Melanie Wise, Nelson
  • Lori Zaret, Exchange Bank

Charo L. Albarrán

Associate Vice President for Human Resources, Training and Development

Napa Valley College

2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa 94558

707-256-7000

www.napavalley.edu

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

There were immediate challenges for the college to address that included complete collaboration with both faculty and staff. As a college community, all NVC staff and faculty quickly transitioned to remote working arrangements to comply with the state and county Shelter-at-Home orders. It was imperative for our college to provide continuation of support and instruction to our students.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

NVC managers are encouraged to maintain staff check-in and regular team meetings to address assure they stay connected while telecommuting. Each staff member has completed a telecommuting agreement documenting their work schedule and any needed resources to make working remotely possible. The continued communication between the manager and staff is important during this time in order to navigate changes that need to be made in order to continue to support our students.

Our HR department had to move our face-to-face customer service to online/virtual environments. We have increased our communications through our website and regular emails to managers. The success of our communication was a strategic effort to get HR information included in any official communications distributed by our CEO or the public information officer. We have learned that it is important to communicate, communicate again and then communicate what you communicated.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

Managing during the COVID-19 Pandemic has been a challenge. There are three areas that has changed our department as a result of this crisis: 1. Online services 2. Recruitment and 3. Self-care.

In the public sector, we often hear that processes are antiquated and there is a need to move these processes online for more efficiencies. As our staff has transitioned to remote work, our department had to respond quickly to move our processes online. Ultimately, this was a positive move as the flow of documents move more quickly and we have reduced the amount of paperwork significantly.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

Our recruitment efforts moved from in-person interviews to Zoom interviews. This experience has taught us that body language, facial expressions and word choice becomes even more important using a virtual platform.

As a leader I have learned not to be afraid of the unknown but trust my instincts, my team and my colleagues. During this time, I have learned the true meaning of self-care. Working in the field of Human Resources is challenging and can take its toll overtime with the amount of stress encountered.

During something as significant and life-changing as a pandemic, the stress levels are heightened both personally and professionally. It is important to stop and remember that you are human and need to take care of yourself. That includes taking days off, talking to others, seeking support when needed, exercising and maintaining a good diet. My department shares these tips for self-care with our campus staff and we have noticed a 10% increase in the usage of our Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Self care is important.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained - as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

At the very beginning of the pandemic, our college had to develop a Temporary Emergency Telecommuting Plan and our employees were given the opportunity to telecommute. The idea of telecommuting for an education organization is often seen as a luxury saved for the private sector; however, for the past two months we witnessed our faculty and staff flourishing in their work and they are actually working more efficiently. I think in the HR industry, specifically for the education sector, the notion of work and how and where we get work done will never be the same. We are now in the position to look at ways to provide more flexibility in our approach to work.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

The college has many different positions from accountants to professors and the labor market for each position varies. Five years ago, the college focused on the local region for recruitment efforts, but that limited our applicant pool and didn’t provide enough diversity in background and education. The college invested in an online application program that allowed for applicants nationwide to apply for our positions.

Our recruitment staff attend job fairs to build our applicant pools and reach a more diverse population, making sure to reach target groups like veterans. We are looking for that special candidate that is looking to work in education and add value to our community.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

Temporary, part-time staff are so helpful when we are in between personnel! However, employing temporary, part-time staff can often hinder any momentum we might have on a project or workflow. Additionally, the time used to train and retrain temporary staff can affect departmental moral and unity.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

In the past, our new hires would receive a large package of forms in the mail to complete and then met with two to three staff members to review forms and benefits. Three years ago, the college moved the process entirely online, and now a new hire receives an email with all forms needed to be completed and only meets with the benefits officer should he/she have questions.

This allows our new hires to onboard more quickly and ensure that we receive the relevant documentation for payroll in a timely manner. Additionally, as part of our onboarding process, we hold two new employee orientations each year. This allows our new hires to meet each other, but more importantly, have the opportunity to learn more about the history and staff of the college.

Cristina Coates

Director of Human Resources

Star Staffing

5550 Skylane Blvd., #N, Santa Rosa 95403

707-789-6559

www.starhr.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

Our first response was to ensure the safety of our staff and clients.

We immediately became students of the recommendations from the CDC guidelines for COVID 19 precautions and safeguards. We created and implemented safety protocols for our internal, temporary staff and worked with our clients to ensure safety protocols were being adhered to in their operations where we had placements. We also created safety resources that we posted on our website, social media sites and employee sites as well as had online meetings with our staff and clients about the protocols.

We moved positions that were able to work remotely to home offices and implemented safety protocols at the branch location like locking doors during office hours, moving to online interviews and meetings with potential employees and new clients, wearing safety masks if in the office, practicing social distancing in the offices, taking temperature at home and not coming in if you have a fever, notifying our Risk Manager if you are feeling like you are coming down with a cold, displaying any symptoms, or if you thought you may have been exposed, etc.

We also implemented a weekly “Town Hall” so that Lisa and Nicole (owners) could keep the staff updated on the current state of affairs and cover additional safety protocols or changes to operations with the entire team at once.

After the Shelter in Place order was issued in early March, we had quite a few clients we work with either have to shut down completely, or reduce their operations which in turn affected the volume of placements and open positions we had to fill. We had to look at where the business was coming in (which branch), type of business coming in against the positions we had in the company to scale our internal positions to the current situation.

We reduced hours, where necessary, and furloughed several positions while monitoring the flow of incoming business daily and adjusting hours, week by week based on this data.

We also took this opportunity to consolidate duplicate processes and streamline some operational areas which resulted in refocusing some positions to specific time sensitive projects (i.e. special projects, realigned job descriptions, audits, etc.).

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

For those who are working from home either partial or full-time we installed Active Trak software on the laptops that track productivity, and working hours as well as sites being used in a normal workday.

This is a helpful tool to ensure the remote workers are staying engaged with their daily responsibilities and helps HR identify where time is being spent if there is an issue with productivity.

We also continued with all hands “Town Hall” meetings and Leadership meetings weekly to ensure staff engagement and to communicate vital information to the team and allow them to voice concerns in a highly fluid situation.

The challenges that HR has faces in this situation has been responding to the general fear and anxiety that most are experiencing during this unprecedented time. Employees are naturally anxious that they may lose their job, get sick or are dealing the disruption this has caused at home with kids being out of school and possibly a partner who has lost a job or is working from home. So there is a general fear of the unknown and a lot of distraction for employees right now.

HR has had to spend more time checking in more frequently with those who are working from home, those who have been furloughed or hours have been reduced, and communicating what the plan is moving forward with assurance that our goal is to get back to “normal” operations and bring everyone back fulltime as soon as we are able. HR has also been a resource to the employees by providing them information about how to apply for partial or full benefits the state is offering, how to make sure they get their stimulus money, changes to benefits and benefit enrollments and/or payment of premiums during this time and frequent updates about new guidelines or resources coming out from state and federal governments.

As of April 27th, we were able to bring back most of our team full time so the focus now is helping them acclimate back to a full time schedule (if they were furloughed or had hours reduced) and addressing any concerns or challenges by providing resources, frequent communication about the operational focus and the importance of their role moving forward in the organization and within our new “norm.”

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

The recruiting process definitely has changed already. The in-person meeting with potential candidates is gone and will remain a remote meeting using programs like Zoom or similar in the future while social distancing regulations are still in place. This is forcing HR teams to look at their manual and in-person processes and reconfigure them to on-line tools and platforms which is forcing more automation into recruiting and HR processes in general.

With the lingering threat of infection and the stimulus money, it is also changing some candidates view of whether they are ready to go back into the workforce just yet. Some are deciding not to look for work or awhile longer, so it is forcing recruiters to get very creative in their approach to find, reach out and entice qualified candidates back into the market.

Culture is a big focus right now.

With the uncertainty and fear around COVID 19 and the impact this has had (and will continue to have) on business operations and health, HR leaders are having to put more effort into keeping morale up in the culture.

One of the programs we implemented to try to spin a negative into a positive was we designed and implemented a COVID Wellness Challenge.

We designed a wellness program that encouraged employees to follow the safety protocols in a fun and engaging way where they could earn points toward wellness prizes at the end of the challenge. For example, they could earn 25 point by sending in pictures of their team/individuals wearing their safety masks at work, or taking their temperature in the morning and sending a picture to HR, or making a Tic Tok Wash Your Hands Video, having “themed” Zoom meetings with the team, etc. The program was a huge success and infused fun and engagement into the rules around the safety precautions.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained - as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

The main change in policy is remote work policies.

Prior to COVID we did not have any full-time remote workers. We allowed some positions to work remotely here and there but it was not our policy to allow it full time.

With COVID precautions we were forced to identify positions that could work remotely to reduce the headcount in the branches and set them up to work from home. This required us to establish a remote work policy outlining the rules and protocols for working from home and also to install performance software on to all of our remote workforce laptops.

With the installation of this software, we legally had to notify the users that this software was installed and list what it tracked and have them sign off on this policy. Moving forward, the company has decided that certain positions will not be coming back to an office environment as an operation to keep the headcount down in branches for safety reasons, and to reduce the overhead of brick and mortar locations as a business model.

For those positions that are branch based, the focus and policies continue to be on the health and safety of the staff.

We will continue to follow the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and enforce safety protocols like masks in the offices, social distancing by reconfiguring work spaces, remote recruiting and candidate interviewing processes, utilizing auto alerts and online platforms for processing applications and paperwork and locking offices to foot traffic, etc.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

For us, we are a temporary staffing agency so an increase in use of temporary staff is a good for our business model.

However, the main challenge in placing temporary staff is ensuring the safety protocols we have in place to safeguard our workforce against the spread of the virus are being followed at the client sites. This takes an increase in coordination between our risk manager and our clients on reviewing Star’s Safety protocols against the client protocols and coming up with solutions where they are not in alignment. Sometimes this takes us educating our clients on CDC guidelines and state and federal guidelines as well as any new legislation enacted to enforce safety measures.

Once we place a temp at a client site, the branch operations, with the support of HR and Risk Management, need to closely monitor adherence to the guidelines by more frequent communication with the employees and clients to get in front and mitigate any issues that may arise if the protocols are not followed.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We have worked diligently over the past year to move to an automated onboarding process using our main system of record to store the onboarding packets.

We have also implemented comprehensive orientations that cover culture, policies, protocols and the mission/vision with incoming employees. There is a training program set up for the first month that is very detailed that is delegated out to the key personnel to complete segments of the training plan with the new hire.

Human Resources does a 30- and 60-day check-in to make sure the employee is feeling comfortable with their new position and training as well as have the support/tools they need.

The check-ins also gives HR an opportunity to partner with managers if there is an issue that needs to be resolved and to realign learning initiatives if the training plan is falling short. At 60 days the employee then sets goals for the year with their support of their manager and in alignment with organizational initiatives based on role, and have monthly 1:1 Check-Ins with their managers to monitor progress and discuss real time performance and give feedback. With the COVID situation, these processes have been reworked to automated platform and programs.

Kristina Derkos

Senior Vice President of People

Redwood Credit Union

3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa 95403

707-576-5263

www.redwoodcu.org

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

As an essential business, we have successfully kept our branches open and fully staffed across the six counties we serve in which we have branches. For our corporate location employees and those in high-risk categories, we were able to adjust to a remote environment (virtual work). Our employees have been able to continue working and contributing to our mission during this time.

Our corporate support employees, such as IT, accounting, marketing, etc. were very quickly deployed to work virtually while keeping a skeleton crew in the office to take care of essential functions that must be done on-site. These include certain core functions in facilities, IT, call center, lending, and a minimal but necessary HR presence to support those working on-site and off-site. At present, all other corporate support employees are continuing to work from home.

During this time, we have:

Increased our communication with staff across all levels (multiple communications campaigns throughout the week);

Conducted bi-weekly, live, all-staff meetings via video conferencing with our employees and our executive team (all 700+ employees);

Been holding daily video conference huddles and manager one-on-one check-ins with staff;

Leveraged technology to enable employees to meaningfully connect with one another through our video conferencing technology, for both formal and informal digital gatherings.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

As a large organization, we are always working to improve our processes and communication. The current conditions are no different.

With the quick move to virtual work for many of our employees, we worked to optimize our current timekeeping procedures, and we rolled out mobile access to our HRIS system, which helps employees have access to all of their information, wherever they are.

The communication challenges in the virtual environment are not that different from “regular life,” as our most important goal is to make sure our employees have the right information and resources that are readily accessible.

We created communications that outlined steps for employees to capture time properly, as well as communications around scheduling and availability of staff or teams;

We increased our virtual presence with employees by creating a web page with ongoing information about COVID-19, with several communication methods for questions, problem resolution, and sharing of pertinent resources;

In addition, we created a Wellness Learning Academy with access to trainings and presentations on mental health, home activities and overall well-being.

With so much information coming out every day, we work hard to be sure our employees have the right information that is digestible, reliable, and enables them to be successful both at work and at home during this time.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

The fact is, the way we do business has changed, both for those paths we were already heading down as well as those that were at arm’s length. Not so surprisingly, the events unfolded seemingly overnight, but the preparation and the capabilities are the result of many years’ focus on strategic thinking for the business and its people.

As the SVP of People, I oversee four core functional areas: training, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and human resources. While all four have been impacted in various ways, key examples include:

Employee engagement. Now an experience largely being re-imagined in a virtual work-world versus the in-person event. Cultural scaffolding is more important now than ever before, but current events have forced the means and manner of that to evolve overnight.

Communication. We have instituted virtual messaging programs to the entire organization and have gone from a very email-based organization to all communication forms such as instant message, video, email, wiki, and virtual phoning capabilities.

Training. While we have long delivered learning in a multitude of formats, formalities, and delivery mechanisms, much of our operational and cultural trainings have relied on classroom-based learnings. Now possessing broader technological capabilities that are consistent across the entire company (e.g. video and desktop sharing accessible to all), this has opened a whole new world for what we train to and how we deliver it.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

Despite the unpredictability of the legal landscape and all that it poses as actual and possible future impact to human resources professionals, we are well positioned as an organization to be flexible, creative, and employee-focused on the decisions that drive our business processes, policies, and the way work gets done (and our role in supporting those efforts).

Although we are traditionally a brick-and-mortar business, we had previously devised plans for virtual work policies and procedures in support of our multi-site footprint, which continues to grow across multiple counties (both those established and those rapidly growing). While we had yet to deploy our virtual work program prior to COVID-19, our prework on the program enabled us to remotely deploy more than 90% of our corporate support staff over the span of two weeks’ time, and with no disruption to our business. This virtual work program sets standards for employee roles, performance expectations, teamwork and collaboration, and protocol to ensure virtual work can be performed both effectively and securely.

Further, RCU was an early adopter in February of:

Providing modified leave policies and practices to ensure that sick employees could stay home (up to 40 hours of additional sick leave on top of our existing paid time-off program);

Supporting those considered at-risk (up to 80 hours of additional paid time, as well as creating alternative work arrangements for those wanting to continue working but otherwise sheltering in place);

Giving one-to-one support to employees navigating the complications of the income replacement programs and process (e.g. employees needing to take time away from work to support loved ones, children, or otherwise impacted by current events).

In short, RCU has always been committed to helping employees navigate this process, and we have shown up BIG in response to current events. Helping our employees stay whole financially is core to who we are, and it ensures they can remain focused on doing what they do best: faithfully and resiliently serving the best interests of our members and communities.

Looking forward to the future, we remain committed to this “digital shift” by re-examining all of our processes and procedures, and leveraging technology and tools at a pace unprecedented in recent past. One of the advantages of the current environment is the mindset of adaptation it has created in each of us, making us more comfortable and confident in change, evolving the way business is done moving forward.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

I believe the hiring process has changed dramatically over the years, in large part due to better and more robust technology. Tools like video interviewing and interview scheduling software have helped streamline our hiring process, making a hiring manager’s life much easier. And current technology saves both time and money in how our organization recruits. In light of current events, I suspect these tools will only continue to mature from here, in both affordability and overall technical capabilities.

Although we have long been an employer that recruits for cultural fit first and aptitude second, like all employers, the competition for talent has been hot, particularly for specialized or unique roles. I feel Redwood Credit Union was truly a unique leader in this type of hiring, but there has definitely been a dynamic shift in that more employers have leaned in to this concept and embraced it. Nonetheless, we put such a high value on cultural fit that we have even penned our own culture statement, and company culture continues to be one of the distinguishing strategies that makes our employer brand strong and our company a top performer.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

A common perception is that part-time/temporary workers are not fully committed to the company. Full-time workers rely heavily on the financial security and benefits that a full-time position offers.

Therefore, full-time employees may feel that they are more invested in the organization than a part-time/temporary employee. This perception can cause conflict if mishandled.

Redwood Credit Union has demonstrated that all employees, whether part-time, temporary, or full-time, are treated equally and are given the comfort of financial stability so all employees are able to fully invest in the organization. This classification of employment creates flexibility, provides an opportunity to bring in new skillsets and improve efficiency to streamline processes.

During uncertain times like these, providing part-time or temporary positions can help ease the transition from a layoff or unemployment. While the logistics differ from company to company, it can be cost-effective for the employer and provide an opportunity for a skilled individual who may be in between jobs or changing careers. Redwood Credit Union takes on this challenge wholeheartedly and shares the “magic” with all classifications of employees to ensure there’s a sense of belonging and family. This is one of the many reasons Redwood Credit Union has won “Best Places to Work” for 14 years in a row!

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We view the onboarding experience as pivotal to making employees included and engrained in the culture from day one.

Our goal is to create a “wow” experience where new employees feel the “RCU Magic” while understanding our rich and vibrant history. We want to deliver an experience that lays the foundation and sets the tone for their time working at RCU. Our mission, vision, values, and culture come alive from the moment they become an employee. We want them to live the culture the minute they walk through the door, while feeling the special energy created by other employees that love what they do. Drawn from feedback garnered in our first, second, and third orientations (yes, a minimum of three sessions for all new employees!), new employees repeatedly share that the culture is real, it’s compelling, and it is truly unique!

While COVID-19 has caused us to rethink the way we deliver this experience, the vision of it remains the same.

For our branch staff, we have been able to continue the in-person experience by reducing the number of people we train at one time in a socially distanced and safe manner. These classes receive presentations from our staff via a live video presentation from our virtually dispersed workforce. This allows for interaction between the class and speaker.

For our corporate support staff, we work with them one-on-one via video conferencing. They are immediately able to participate in team huddles, see faces of their new team members, and work with a buddy who is helping to onboard them. We know that when working virtually, it’s important to ramp up communication and contact throughout the day. This is especially true while onboarding, so we are making a very conscious effort to go above and beyond with our new hires, so they consistently feel the experience every day.

Brenda Gilchrist

Co-founder and partner

The HR Matrix LLC

528 B St., Santa Rosa, 95403

707-526-0877

www.TheHRMatrix.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

We consult to hundreds of companies in the North Bay. Fortunately, our associates at HR Matrix have always worked remotely. We have an office in Santa Rosa, but our practice is virtual and almost paperless since most of our work is performed online and/or onsite at our client sites.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

During the first few months, after COVID19 hit our community, I was consulting to a large health care system.

Once the SIP was put in place, many of our clients scrambled to quickly accommodate remote workers for the non-essential jobs. Fortunately, a lot of our clients were already prepared since many of them had already been through this type of fire drill situation during the Kinkade and Tubb’s fires.

One of our manufacturing clients already had hundreds of extra laptops on hand from the last fires and referred to their existing remote worker policy. We didn’t see any challenges faced by HR departments when it came to communicating in general. The advanced technology we have today provided an exceptional platform for everyone to stay connected and be able to perform their jobs remotely.

It is also a reflection of how resilient people and companies are in Sonoma County — the saying “Sonoma Strong” is a true testament for our employees and employers in the North Bay.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

Like many of our clients, we immediately began implementing virtual video interviews for job openings and many of our clients instituted virtual online onboarding. In some ways, COVID19 has forced our clients to embrace and leverage technology and resources that has been available and encouraged.

Now that many of our clients have tried out the virtual and paperless technology options, many of them are looking at ways to continue with them, including ways to continue the remote worker policy to reduce the numbers of buildings and/or offices and ultimately reducing the carbon footprint.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

Many of our clients will retain their remote worker policy and virtual onboarding and new hire processes.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

Virtual online video interviews, online new hire paperwork signed via e-signatures, online personnel files and virtual onboarding/new hire orientations.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

I am not aware of any challenges. I think many employers have found they have an excess of labor at this time.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We have developed programs, policies and models that allow employers to create an effective virtual onboarding process, while still giving new hires good experience. Employers have the opportunity to invite more new hires into a virtual orientation from all over the world.

Rosanna Hayden

CEO

Artizen Staffing

101 Golf Course Drive, Suite 300, Rohnert Park

707-595-5998

www.artizenstaffing.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

Our company was affected by the Shelter in Place order but before it took place, I had instituted our current work from home policy to keep my employees as COVID-19 free as possible.

Effective March 15th, my entire team started working remotely and have not returned to our office for work duties since then with a few administrative exceptions.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

We haven’t experienced issues with time keeping as most of our team members are salaried exempt employees. For hourly employees, we ask that they enter true hours worked when they occur.

With regards to communications, finding new ways to communicate with team members became very important because the ability to walk over to someone’s desk to ask a quick question was no longer possible. Implementing new tools like Zoom and Slack were very helpful in addition to daily regularly scheduled group meetings to bring everyone onto the same page concerning corporate policy and business activities.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

We had been using Docusign for many aspects of employee onboarding and now all aspects run through Docusign given that some workers may never come into the office. In addition to the onboarding process, the offboarding process moving forward will also be handled through Docusign.

As a leader moving into the future, I can see us using much less commercial office space. We have had no ill effects from employees working from home and it seems to be a preferential work environment for many.

Upon our return to our office, my plan is to adopt a larger company plug and play type of desk model where employees aren’t assigned desks but rather use desks when they are in the office and clear them when they leave. Each employee would then choose a schedule that allows for work from home certain days of the week, while others would pick a schedule for the other days.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

Prior to COVID-19, hiring remote workers was a rare occurrence and although we had a policy in place, it had to be updated to suite 100% remote workers and current government requirements.

Moving into the future, we will be setting strict policies that keep both our internal team and visitors to our offices safe and healthy.

For example, we will require temperature checks before entering, social distancing requirements, the wearing of face masks that we will provide, and the cleaning of common area space several times a day until COVID-19 is no longer an active threat.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

1) We are becoming more active in virtual (web based) hiring events. In these events you receive a virtual table of sorts where interested candidates can stop by and learn more about your company and in my case, those of our clients, and find out about available job opportunities.

2) This year we are recruiting only those people who possess more than one valuable skillset to create redundancies that help with personnel shortages due potential illness or other factors. For example we’ve hired people who can work in an outside sales capacity and perform the delivery aspects of the sale and people who are in a combined accountant/human resource role. Hiring a team with dual abilities allows each team member to fill in for another as needs require.

3) We might have had to compromise five years ago in terms of the skill level of people we wished to hire due to low unemployment rates but now we have the ability to hire exactly what we are looking for because

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

We are in favor of the use of temporary workers and have hired individuals to take on project work either on a part time or full time basis in that capacity. Given that we are all currently working remotely, we’ve noticed that new temporary workers brought on board need to be managed more closely within the first few weeks.

A strong training program is needed and Webex or Zoom meetings need to be planned in advance and scheduled to show them how to perform their job tasks since they can’t sit next to you to learn such.

Daily checkins at a set time have also been helpful to ensure that they are meeting work load expectations and have all impediments to their success at work resolved whether that be system access issues or lack of tools/materials to perform their work.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We’ve moved the entire onboarding paperwork process to DocuSign. No in-person exchange of signatures are required including, during COVID-19, the completion of the I-9 document review.

Linda Lang

Chief Human Resources Officer

MarinHealth Medical Center

250 Bon Air Road, Greenbrae 94904 www.mymarinhealth.org

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

MarinHealth has and continues to take all appropriate precautions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community. As with most hospitals, non-emergent procedures and outpatient visits were postponed which in turn affected some of our staff. Now, we are “waking up” our organization and beginning to offer more procedures and implementing added safety precautions based on local and national guidelines and best practice to ensure our patients and staff are as safe as possible. In addition, we are pleased to share that staff who were on furlough or a reduced schedule are now returning to work.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

Fortunately, our remote employees have the ability to log their work and break time via computer and we regularly check our time and attendance system to ensure we are paying our staff correctly per state wage and hour law and according to provisions in our collective bargaining agreements. Our IT team has worked diligently to ramp up technical support and access to ensure that staff who are able to work remotely can do so. For many, this is the first time in their health care career that they have had to work away from the hospital or office setting. Despite challenges, we have adjusted pretty well. As for communication, staff are more frequently reading updates distributed via email and posted on our intranet to stay abreast of new information. We also host biweekly Webex leadership meetings where our executive team shares organizational updates and hears about challenges that leaders may be facing.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

We are learning what many tech and other service organizations know already — that it is possible to perform many more of our services remotely than we previously thought. Everything from telehealth visits with physicians to productive staff meetings are being accomplished. Of course, to continue and expand this remote work will require additional investments in technology and training. Leaders must learn to evaluate success and assess productivity in ways that don’t always include in-person oversight. As for recruiting, I think the changes that we’ve already experienced in sourcing talent — much more online contacts — will continue to grow. The availability of experienced health care professionals and support staff will continue to be relative to the robustness — or lack thereof — of the job market.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained - as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

We are moving cautiously to change written policy and more quickly to change protocols. Many of our immediate adjustments are dependent on guidance from state and federal agencies and some of those changes continue to evolve, such as in the area of paid leave. As another example, we have a telecommute policy that has applied to relatively few employees in the past. As that policy is more widely applied, we may need to develop “living” procedures/protocols on how to implement it with a larger number of staff members. One important temporary change that we were able to accomplish was to continue providing health care coverage through June 30 to a number of employees who would not have otherwise qualified for coverage due to lack of work hours. We worked with our carriers and broker to get agreement on this temporary change so we could ensure that our employees had their standard excellent coverage during this crisis.”

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

“We source candidates primarily online through social media and professional organizations augmented by job posting; we seek “passive” candidates in addition to those who seek us. Depending on the position, we may be more willing to look at a candidate’s overall potential rather than their linear experience.”

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

We have primarily utilized an internal labor pool to cover emergent needs. This pool is staffed with our own employees who may not be working full schedules in their home departments.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

For both MarinHealth Medical Center and MarinHealth Medical Network, onboarding is now done online. Formerly, leaders presented at new employee orientation in person. While new hires really appreciated that in person contact, the format allowed for a fair amount of variability. Now, leaders have recorded their presentations and attendees can pace themselves through the day to complete the modules. The content is consistent. For balance, I have chosen to continue to do the first hour of orientation “live” via teleconference to provide a personal introduction to the enterprise and as warm a welcome as the phone will allow!

Emily Peterson

HR Director

Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)

131A Stony Circle, Suite 300, Santa Rosa 95401

707-544-3077

www.sonoma4cs.org

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

4Cs has been incredibly fortunate in that we have been able to retain all of our staff during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Child care is considered an essential business, so we had to act quickly and adapt our practices to allow for a much greater portion of our workforce to telework. This allowed us to continue performing the essential functions of our business while meeting the health and safety needs of our staff.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

We believe it is important to be flexible with employees and provide support during this uncertain time, while simultaneously continuing to fulfill our mission of providing access to quality child care and early education in Sonoma County. This has meant getting creative in terms of how and when employees get their work done and maintaining open lines of frequent and transparent communication.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

I believe that two important qualities for an HR leader to possess are openness and availability. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, this meant I had an open-door policy and always made time for employees when they needed my support.

Given the current state of affairs, I believe now more than ever, I must be open and available to provide any kind of guidance and support I can to others on the team, but this manifests itself differently as I and others work more from home and less from the office.

I make it a priority to be clear with others on my schedule, respond to phone calls and emails in a timely manner, and check in with others more regularly since I am not able to see others face-to-face as often.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

Given the recent legislation that was passed, including the FFCRA and the CARES Act, we have had to update a number of policies, including our leave policy. We have also implemented strict practices around cleaning, social distancing, and self-screening of symptoms. Lastly, we have updated our policies related to teleworking.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

There exist many differences in recruitment today versus five years ago. With the rise of social media, how employers recruit today has changed dramatically. We still heavily use traditional job boards, but we are increasingly using less formal tools in order to reach potential candidates. Similarly, the way we communicate with candidates has evolved, with messaging platforms and even text messaging being utilized more frequently. It has been crucial to take a close look at our recruitment processes to adapt them to cut out any inefficiencies that are slowing down the process.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

There are two challenges I see presented in the increasing use of temporary or part-time staff: training and integration.

Training, particularly of temporary staff, can present an issue with regard to how much time to invest in training an individual when he or she will only be here for a limited amount of time. We certainly want to provide the proper amount of training so that everyone feels properly equipped to do their job, but we also want to be cognizant of the time being spent on the part of the trainer.

Similarly, when staff members are only with the organization part-time or temporarily, it can be hard to fully integrate them into our culture and have them build those social connections that we really strive to create for each member of our team.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We have made strides in shifting the onboarding process from one focused mainly on paperwork and policies to one that is more focused on educating our new employees on our organization and culture.

We make an effort to integrate new hires into the workforce and make them feel welcome. We hold periodic new hire lunches, in which recent additions to the 4Cs team join members of the leadership team over lunch to learn more about the agency’s history, culture, and practices.

There will, of course, always be the more traditional paperwork portion of onboarding, but we strive to make more social connections in the process and give people a better sense of the organization they have made the choice to join and the people they will be working beside day in and day out.

Melissa Tamagno

Human Resources Manager

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa 95403

707-576-4000

www.suttersantarosa.org

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

The safety of our employees, patients and providers has been our highest priority since COVID-19 emerged. To protect the safety of our patients, clinicians and staff, we decided that only essential workers would remain working onsite at all Sutter facilities. In a very short number of days we facilitated immediate work from home for thousands of employees resulting in an increase in our remote workforce from approximately 3,000 to 10,000 — around one sixth of our entire workforce. To accomplish this, we eased our work from home policies in key ways, such as allowing employees who have been impacted by daycare and school closures to have children present in the home during work hours. This may temporarily decrease productivity, but it allows the employee to continue working while caring for their children.

We also launched online courses to provide training opportunities to assist in redeployment of staff impacted by reduced hours and closure in services. We have developed local and systemwide labor pools to redeploy workers where the need is greatest.

What are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

Ensuring the safety of staff and patients has remained our number one priority amid COVID-19. Very quickly we put into effect masking, social distancing, temperature checks and robust cleaning to ensure we were taking every precaution to keep everyone safe and well. In effort to maintain consistent communications, we have implemented various tactics. These include an increase in leadership communications and a daily COVID-19 email. We have transitioned many meetings, like our daily huddle, where patient load and care are discussed, to virtual or by phone. Further to that, staff within the Sutter network have numerous channels in which to receive timely information, including a daily email with up-to-date information, Sutter’s Intranet platform ‘NewsPlus,’ and the Team Sutter app, a Facebook-like resource that provides the latest Sutter news and allows employees to share that news on social media. Employees also receive a daily email update from Sutter Health’s centralized emergency response center about relevant information from across the network, including supply chain updates, laboratory/testing updates, medical care updates, and more.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

One of the biggest changes that is resulting from the COVID-19 crisis is how we evaluate meetings. We are taking a closer look the meeting’s purpose, whether or not it is critical and how that meeting will be delivered: in-person, audio or video. Moving forward, I anticipate more virtual and audio meetings will be the norm.

In terms of recruiting, we’re likely to see an increased use of virtual interviews. While it lacks the in-person dynamic for direct interaction, it does provide valuable insight into the individual and their attributes. Additionally, it can cut out travel time and costs for the candidate, which, in some cases, can be prohibitive during the interview phase.

Helen Van Deren

Human Resources Manager

AUL Corp.

1250 Main Street, Suite 300

Napa, CA 94559

AULCorp.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

AUL was affected by the Shelter in Place. While we are considered an essential business due to the processing of claims and cancellations for repair centers and consumers, we made the decision to work remotely. Our IT team created and implemented a Business Continuity Plan a couple of years ago which has successfully provided direction and resources to enable all of our employees to work remotely since March 20. Necessary equipment was quickly provided to employees to ensure a smooth transition to working from home.

We do have a small group of employees in our mail room who are essential to the business. All incoming mail and business is scanned and forwarded to the appropriate department for processing by this team. They also process outgoing mail for the teams that are working remotely, and ship supplies to our dealers and agents.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

Our employees have been able to continue to record their time in our Time and Attendance program through remote access to our computers.

Late last year we released a company intranet that was created for internal communications — which we named ACE — AUL’s Collaboration and Engagement Page. Employees also have access to an internal chat program for quick questions and communication. We utilize Zoom for internal and external meetings including a recent Town Hall event.

Additionally, we have an AUL Wiki program to allow employees to find processes, procedures, and common questions. This is continually being updated.

Finally, we have focused on supervisor and employee one-on-one meetings, trainings and open dialogue.

ACE has several sections for employees to refer to for important information — for example My HR; My Resources; Company Directory; What’s happening at AUL; Department specific information; Annual Calendar and Links to frequently used sites; AUL Cares (our Charitable Committee); plus some fun areas such as Monthly Employee Anniversaries and Birthdays; Fun Facts; Photos to share and Employee Spotlight feature.

We successfully completed our first Remote Medical Benefits Open Enrollment for June 2020. The process was effective and went smoothly with the use of electronic forms.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

When the Shelter in Place commenced, our employees were excited to be able to work remotely. After two months, the novelty has worn off, we are missing each other and the comradery of our team.

The challenges that we have experienced include ongoing communication, effectively supporting our people remotely and ensuring they have the tools, guidance, and assistance they need. While we have successfully developed solutions, some other challenges like intermittent internet service outages and occasional distractions while at home have occurred.

We are continuing to work remotely, and as we plan our return to the office, we are focusing on the health and safety of our employees and creating new policies to be compliant with the COVID-19 status.

The company is restructuring the internal office plan to ensure a minimum distance of six feet between employees, will limit company meetings — continuing to use Zoom (video and web conferencing tool) as an alternative. Required training is being completed remotely. Upcoming company events have been placed on hold.

We also hold remote Town Hall Meetings where our executive team provides updates on all aspects of the business to ensure transparency throughout the Company.

As the HR Leader, my role is changing as we move to a fully digital HR process and have learned to work through new communication tools and methods.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

We have a dedicated task force that is currently in process of reviewing and updating our internal policies to ensure our employees safety and legal requirements are met once the Shelter in Place is lifted.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

Five years ago, we utilized mostly Craigslist and employee referrals for our hiring platform.

Today, we use LinkedIn, Indeed, Career Builder, and employment agencies.

Our hiring process is more formalized and automated, commencing in our HR platform with a requisition from the hiring manager. We also use a formal onboarding process for all our new hires.

Our selection process has been refined and the management team are conducting multiple interviews with key colleagues to ensure the skills, motivation, and cultural fit match the needs of the role.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary or part-time staff?

Some of the biggest challenges of using temporary staff are:

The ongoing time and cost of training should the temporary staff change

A temporary worker can find a permanent position elsewhere and leave the company.

It can be difficult to find the right person through an agency as not all workers will consider a temporary position, preferring to hold out for permanent full time work

Employees may not take the time to build relationships with temporary workers

Keeping part time staff can be challenging as often times these workers do not qualify for benefits, they have less time to build strong relationships with co-workers and there may be workload differences from full time workers. Sometimes employees don’t take the time to build relationships with temporary workers.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

As mentioned, we have formalized our onboarding process to ensure the new employee has the necessary tools and training to be successful. Starting day one, we work to making the employee feel welcome - starting with their desk set up with necessary equipment, tools and some small gifts; an orientation with HR; an office tour with an introduction to all employees; and lunch with their manager and/or team.

The onboarding process is a multi-week plan that outlines the training needed to perform the job: tools and equipment training, procedures training, product training, contacts for assistance and guidance, etc. We also provide cross training with other departments to provide a broad overview of the company functions.

Melanie Wise

Vice President of Human Resources

Nelson

19080 Lomita Avenue, Sonoma 95476

707-935-6113

nelsonjobs.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

Because Nelson is a staffing organization, we are responsible not only for our internal employees but also our associates whom we place on assignment at client locations. Throughout COVID-19, we have had to consider and communicate to three distinct audiences: internal employees, associates on assignment, and clients.

During the first phase of the Shelter-in-Place order, we immediately mobilized our internal teams across California to work remotely. We also helped clients mobilize associates on assignment who were able to work remotely.

Another significant effort has been partnering with essential clients on business continuation and ensuring the health safety of our Nelson associates working at essential business. These include food production, warehouses, some manufacturing facilities, wineries, and more. We have rallied around establishing processes and protocols and implementing safety initiatives which are scalable across these diverse locations. Through our COVID-19 intake process, we have become an extension of our clients’ safety teams in many ways.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

A particular challenge has been managing the variances between our policies and those of our clients. We also must comply with various county ordinances, which impose unique sick time policies for our associates working in the county.

Throughout, we’ve had to work very closely with our clients to address urgent COVID-19 concerns and establish and communicate protocols to our working associates and those waiting to go on assignment.

Historically, our recruiters handled associates’ sick calls. But the high volume and sensitive nature of incoming coronavirus-related calls prompted us to establish a 24-hour hotline for associates to report covid-related illness or concerns.

We have established an internal call center to appropriately route calls through our HR team for intake and assessment. We have a detailed decision tree that allows us to determine what, if any, action needs to be taken and whether associates are eligible to return to work.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

One of the most notable changes for our HR Department has been the transition from being a consultant and business partner to being a first responder for the company. Like many organizations, our team had to quickly mobilize employees and handle equipment, internet, and phone requirements. But we also had to transition from being subject matter experts who advised on static best practices to being nimble interpreters of quickly evolving regulations coming from many different angles: state and local health agencies, different layers of government, the Department of Industrial Relations, Employment Development Department, Labor and Workforce Development Agency, just to name a few.

Leading a team through a crisis with no end in sight is extremely challenging. Our HR Department is forever changed in that we have learned to work comfortably in the unknown. While the pandemic was unfolding, we had to make critical decisions based on available information, and every day brought new considerations and ramifications. I’m extremely proud of our small but very mighty team that has stepped up and handled each new challenge with professionalism, diligence, and unwavering commitment.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained - as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

Immediate changes focus on ensuring the health safety of our associates and clients. We now use a detailed prescreening process every time an associate is placed on a new assignment. We’ve added safety measures to the workplace, ensured associates have access to personal protective equipment, partnered with clients to confirm they have implemented proper safety measures, in an effort to make sure all feel secure about onsite placements.

Internally, we’ve broadened our work-from-home policy to allow more employees to work remotely if they choose.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

1. Since COVID-19, the first thing we’ve noticed a shift in the initial conversations we have with people when we’re recruiting. Our conversations are much more personal than they were previously. We’ve found that we need to personally connect with candidates to gauge where they are in accepting our new reality. Our instincts are to engage as fellow humans, and that naturally inspires us to focus on care, empathy, and understanding.

2. The second is we are helping people to be brave in this very uncertain environment. We’re giving them the okay to explore new opportunities and not feel they are betraying their current employer. However, we also have to help them navigate their fear of loss.

3. For the first time in years, the phone is far more effective than email. Additionally, we use two-way video interviews between recruiters and candidates, which have been very helpful during shelter-in-place. One-way video interviews are another time-saving tool and allow recruiters to present a set of questions to multiple candidates who in turn answer the questions on-camera and submit their video back to the recruiter. If given permission to record the video, recruiters can share these types of virtual interviews with clients.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

We specialize in providing temporary and part-time teams to industries across the spectrum and must remain flexible and responsive to our clients’ workforce needs.

Before COVID-19, we could quickly call on our temporary teams to meet client demand. Now however, we must prescreen every individual called for an assignment and determine their health eligibility to work. We believe we have implanted a streamlined process which does not significantly impact the time from sourcing to placement while allowing us to complete the necessary pre-screening process. Some clients have instituted on-site health screenings, which provides another level of safety for our teams.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

We’ve helped a number of client’s institute remote hiring and virtual onboarding, measures that enable them to maintain a workforce and continue operations with some level of stability, especially during this pandemic. For example, recent legislation removed restrictions on in-person I-9 verification and enabled new hires to assign a family member or neighbor as their authorized agent. This change allows new employees to obtain clearance for working in the U.S. without having to appear in person at their place of employment and removes a difficult hurdle to hiring under shelter-in-place restrictions.

Lori Zaret, SPHR

Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Exchange Bank

545 Fourth St., Santa Rosa 95401

707-524-3000

www.exchangebank.com

Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?

First and foremost, we wanted to ensure the financial, physical and emotional health of our employees. Between March 18 — April 1 we continued to pay employees, regardless of whether or not they were working, to take care of those who are high risk or live with someone who is high risk and those with children when schools and child care became suddenly unavailable. During these first two weeks, employees were not required to use sick time, but were paid their regular salary until the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) took effect on April 1, 2020.

We implemented pay guidelines that go beyond the new federal laws in order to keep employees’ pay whole, took quick actions in our branches to promote socially-distanced banking strategies and conducted daily check-ins with managers to respond quickly to their needs.

We are proud that since the Shelter-in-Place began, over 80% of our employees have consistently reported to work each day either on site or remotely, to serve our customers and the community.

Exchange Bank made telecommuting an early priority. On any given day, roughly 70% of our 260 non-branch employees are working remotely while sheltering in place, and the others are working in teams alternating time in the office. At-risk employees in customer-facing roles were reassigned whenever possible to keep them working while minimizing potential exposure to the virus.

As an “essential” business, the majority of Exchange Bank’s branches have remained opened throughout the shelter-in-place order, with modified hours and safety precautions in place to maintain the health and well-being of our employees and customers. Other measures taken by the bank, such as relaxing the dress code to make it easier for employees to launder their clothing after working in contact with customers, have had a positive impact on keeping our employees safe and healthy.

In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?

Exchange Bank was successful in quickly enabling communication, timekeeping and other capabilities associated with telecommuting.

We created telecommuting guidelines and agreements to acclimate those who had not previously worked remotely, setting expectations and ensuring frequent communications were taking place. To help nonexempt employees comply with wage and hour requirements, expectations were defined in their telecommuting agreement, discussed with their manager and followed up by payroll to acclimate employees to working in a less structured environment. Since employees are able to complete their timecards remotely in our payroll system, they are able to easily and accurately record their time. Employees at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 worked with their managers and Human Resources to explore alternate work assignments and other accommodations that would allow them to continue to contribute and be productive.

Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?

Our daily HR team “touch base” meetings are done via Zoom and have proven to be an effective way of staying connected and keeping up-to-date on business developments; and with the occasional child, dog or other loved one visible in the background, we have grown closer on a personal level by seeing each other in our respective home office environments. Since working remotely has proven to be productive, we will likely see greater acceptance for employees working from home on a continuous basis.

We are conducting interviews using technology such as WebEx and Zoom to allow face-to-face meetings without being physically present. Additionally, we have modified our onboarding and exit processes and they are working nearly as well as being in person; what little we sacrifice by not being in the same room together we make up for in reduced commute time, increased efficiency with documents completed in advance of meeting and cost and calorie savings since we aren’t serving bagels and pastries at our Zoom meetings.

For the near term, we are likely to continue limiting business travel and asking employees to work from home following personal travel. We have not yet had any COVID-19 infection in our offices, in part due to early travel restrictions. We are aware of nearly a dozen cases where an employee traveled out-of-state and within a week of returning was treated for COVID-19. Keeping those employees out of the office for 14 days after travel proved to be one of the most effective safety precautions we took early on. With the virus still posing a threat, we will likely continue to protect our workforce by maintaining our current travel restrictions.

How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

As a result of the pandemic, we have proven our agility to adapt quickly to our changing environment. Some of our accomplishments are things we thought we could not do, and then proved that we could out of sheer necessity. We learned many of these lessons locally when we experienced the Tubbs and Kincaid fires; the national and global reach of the pandemic engaged the resources of the WHO and the CDC. As a result, we now have a comprehensive playbook we can use to quickly respond in comparable situations.

Our workplaces are safer with plexiglass barriers enhancing the safety of both our employees and our customers. We are now more aware and careful about things we previously took for granted such as handwashing, buffet lunches left out for all to share and coughing/sneezing etiquette.

We have an established protocol for when an employee is positive for COVID 19 to maintain the safety of their coworkers and customers; this will work for other contagious illnesses we encounter. Telecommuting guidelines and agreements will enable a remote workforce. All of these are things that became “normal” during this very abnormal pandemic and will likely remain in our policies and practices.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

First, we are hiring strategically in advance of vacancies in some areas of the bank where we know we will have needs. Additionally, while referrals continue to be a strong source of hires, we are also successfully utilizing job boards and other digital means of sourcing candidates.

Finally, we are leveraging technology to increase the efficiency of the hiring process and enabling us to recruit and hire more geographically-dispersed individuals.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

There are clear advantages as well as challenges presented by increasing use of both temporary and part-time staff. As we evolve, the capabilities we need to run the business change, making some skill sets obsolete or reducing the need for specific skills. Temporary staff can fill those skill gaps until no longer needed. With more employees taking leave time to care for ill family members, baby bonding or other personal responsibilities, temporary staff can help fill the gaps resulting from such absences.

The challenge is that they may not have the skills or knowledge needed to hit the ground running.

At Exchange Bank, we have created a temporary workforce from our retirees who are happy to come in to help out, apply their skills, see old friends and earn some pocket money. We have also held onto talent that relocated out of the area by keeping them on in a temporary capacity, creating a win-win as they are able to keep working for Exchange Bank while seeking new employment and we are able to benefit from their skills and knowledge while we hire and onboard their replacement.

Part-time staff can also enhance productivity by allowing an employer to staff up on busy days or at the busiest times during the day, however their cost can be high due to regulatory requirements to provide certain benefits or paid time off. Exchange Bank currently provides a full benefits package starting at 20 hours per week; this allows us to hire strong talent into our part-time roles, but it increases our costs.

There are new risks to bringing in temporary and part-time workers during a pandemic. The flexibility of introducing new people to the workforce and moving them around to meet needs creates additional risk that needs to be carefully managed.

If working remotely, frequent communication is paramount to ensure the temporary worker is clear on what to do, how to do it and to “inspect what you expect” to help them get it right.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

Exchange Bank has modified the onboarding of new employees and exiting departing employees so that it is now done remotely. We are able to set them up to work remotely using Bank-issued equipment and provide training and access to our various systems and communications.

While we have fully developed these capabilities, we continue to work on the process of assimilating these new employees into our culture. Since COVID-19, we have been working closely with at-risk employees in customer-facing roles to take on new assignments that can be done remotely allowing them to return from leave, stay productive and engaged.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine