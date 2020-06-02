What 11 North Bay HR leaders have learned about managing employee management during the coronavirus pandemic
North Bay Business Journal asked local human resources leaders about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed employee management.
They talked about how COVID-19 has fostered new ideas for the workforce as well as put greater emphasis on employee well-being, including self-care. This report includes responses from these leaders, featured alphabetically:
- Charo L. Albarrán, Napa Valley College
- Cristina Coates, Star Staffing
- Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
- Brenda Gilchrist, The HR Matrix
- Rosanna Hayden, Artizen Staffing
- Linda Lang, MarinHealth Medical Center
- Emily Peterson, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County
- Melissa Tamagno, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Helen Van Deren, AUL Corp.
- Melanie Wise, Nelson
- Lori Zaret, Exchange Bank
Charo L. Albarrán
Associate Vice President for Human Resources, Training and Development
Napa Valley College
Please tell the current status of your work force related to the COVID-19 possible. For example, has your company been affected by the Shelter in Place order — what was your response?
There were immediate challenges for the college to address that included complete collaboration with both faculty and staff. As a college community, all NVC staff and faculty quickly transitioned to remote working arrangements to comply with the state and county Shelter-at-Home orders. It was imperative for our college to provide continuation of support and instruction to our students.
In this circumstance, tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations. Further, what are the challenges faced by the HR department when it comes to communicating in general with employees under these circumstances and how has your department and/or company responded?
NVC managers are encouraged to maintain staff check-in and regular team meetings to address assure they stay connected while telecommuting. Each staff member has completed a telecommuting agreement documenting their work schedule and any needed resources to make working remotely possible. The continued communication between the manager and staff is important during this time in order to navigate changes that need to be made in order to continue to support our students.
Our HR department had to move our face-to-face customer service to online/virtual environments. We have increased our communications through our website and regular emails to managers. The success of our communication was a strategic effort to get HR information included in any official communications distributed by our CEO or the public information officer. We have learned that it is important to communicate, communicate again and then communicate what you communicated.
Please tell us the two or three elements of your department and your role as a leader that might be permanently altered or changed as the result of the COVID-19 crisis. For example, will recruiting be different and how will company meetings and gatherings change?
Managing during the COVID-19 Pandemic has been a challenge. There are three areas that has changed our department as a result of this crisis: 1. Online services 2. Recruitment and 3. Self-care.
In the public sector, we often hear that processes are antiquated and there is a need to move these processes online for more efficiencies. As our staff has transitioned to remote work, our department had to respond quickly to move our processes online. Ultimately, this was a positive move as the flow of documents move more quickly and we have reduced the amount of paperwork significantly.