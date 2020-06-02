How about changes in policies — either ones already changed which will be retained — as well as changes in legal requirements or the HR industry?

As a result of the pandemic, we have proven our agility to adapt quickly to our changing environment. Some of our accomplishments are things we thought we could not do, and then proved that we could out of sheer necessity. We learned many of these lessons locally when we experienced the Tubbs and Kincaid fires; the national and global reach of the pandemic engaged the resources of the WHO and the CDC. As a result, we now have a comprehensive playbook we can use to quickly respond in comparable situations.

Our workplaces are safer with plexiglass barriers enhancing the safety of both our employees and our customers. We are now more aware and careful about things we previously took for granted such as handwashing, buffet lunches left out for all to share and coughing/sneezing etiquette.

We have an established protocol for when an employee is positive for COVID 19 to maintain the safety of their coworkers and customers; this will work for other contagious illnesses we encounter. Telecommuting guidelines and agreements will enable a remote workforce. All of these are things that became “normal” during this very abnormal pandemic and will likely remain in our policies and practices.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

First, we are hiring strategically in advance of vacancies in some areas of the bank where we know we will have needs. Additionally, while referrals continue to be a strong source of hires, we are also successfully utilizing job boards and other digital means of sourcing candidates.

Finally, we are leveraging technology to increase the efficiency of the hiring process and enabling us to recruit and hire more geographically-dispersed individuals.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

There are clear advantages as well as challenges presented by increasing use of both temporary and part-time staff. As we evolve, the capabilities we need to run the business change, making some skill sets obsolete or reducing the need for specific skills. Temporary staff can fill those skill gaps until no longer needed. With more employees taking leave time to care for ill family members, baby bonding or other personal responsibilities, temporary staff can help fill the gaps resulting from such absences.

The challenge is that they may not have the skills or knowledge needed to hit the ground running.

At Exchange Bank, we have created a temporary workforce from our retirees who are happy to come in to help out, apply their skills, see old friends and earn some pocket money. We have also held onto talent that relocated out of the area by keeping them on in a temporary capacity, creating a win-win as they are able to keep working for Exchange Bank while seeking new employment and we are able to benefit from their skills and knowledge while we hire and onboard their replacement.

Part-time staff can also enhance productivity by allowing an employer to staff up on busy days or at the busiest times during the day, however their cost can be high due to regulatory requirements to provide certain benefits or paid time off. Exchange Bank currently provides a full benefits package starting at 20 hours per week; this allows us to hire strong talent into our part-time roles, but it increases our costs.

There are new risks to bringing in temporary and part-time workers during a pandemic. The flexibility of introducing new people to the workforce and moving them around to meet needs creates additional risk that needs to be carefully managed.

If working remotely, frequent communication is paramount to ensure the temporary worker is clear on what to do, how to do it and to “inspect what you expect” to help them get it right.

What key strides has your company made in improving the onboarding process?

Exchange Bank has modified the onboarding of new employees and exiting departing employees so that it is now done remotely. We are able to set them up to work remotely using Bank-issued equipment and provide training and access to our various systems and communications.

While we have fully developed these capabilities, we continue to work on the process of assimilating these new employees into our culture. Since COVID-19, we have been working closely with at-risk employees in customer-facing roles to take on new assignments that can be done remotely allowing them to return from leave, stay productive and engaged.