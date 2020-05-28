California lockdown layoffs climb to 4.6M, but number of new claims and insured unemployed continue downward trend

WASHINGTON — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday.

California estimated that 212,343 new claims were filed last week, down 13% from the week before, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That puts the state total number of claims since mid-March at 4.66 million.

The Labor Department report included positive signs for the nation and California: The trend in weekly California applications has been downward for seven of the past eight weeks for the state since jumping by over 1 million the last week of March

The number of Californians receiving unemployment assistance fell to 2.1 million from 3.6 million, the lowest point since the spike to 4.8 million a month ago. Around 400,000 California already receiving benefits before the shutdowns.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May.

The figures underscored the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S., more than the number of Americans lost in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, and more than 33 times the death toll on 9/11.

First-time applications for unemployment, though still extraordinarily high, have fallen for eight straight weeks, and states are gradually letting stores, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopen. But other employers are still laying off workers in the face of a deep recession.

The number of people now receiving benefits fell for the first time since the outbreak intensified in mid-March, from 25 million to 21 million. That suggests companies are starting to rehire and could mean that total job losses will peak in May.

Still, economists say many of the jobs lost are never coming back, and double-digit unemployment could persist through 2021.

Elsewhere around the world, India saw another record daily jump in coronavirus cases, while Russia reported a steady increase in its caseload, even as the city of Moscow and provinces across the vast country moved to ease restrictions in sync with the Kremlin’s political agenda.

The layoffs in the U.S. have hit some parts of the country with particular force. Nevada’s unemployment rate in April reached 28.2%, the highest in the nation. Michigan’s was next at 22.7% followed by Hawaii at 22.3%.

Connecticut’s jobless rate was 7.9%, the nation’s lowest, followed by Minnesota (8.1%) and Nebraska (8.3%).

As bad as the numbers are, the real picture may be worse. The government counts people as unemployed only if they’re actually looking for a job, and many probably see no point in doing that when so many businesses are shut down.

The figures come amid an intensifying debate in Congress over whether to extend $600 in extra weekly federal unemployment benefits, which were provided under rescue legislation passed in March but are set to expire July 31.

Democrats have proposed extending the payments, while Republicans have argued that the extra money could discourage laid-off workers from returning to jobs that pay less than they are getting on unemployment.

In other developments, India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, reported more than 6,500 new infections, bringing the nation’s total to over 158,000. The spike comes as the nation’s 2-month-old lockdown is set to end Sunday. The country has recorded over 4,500 deaths.