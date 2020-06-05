Economists predicted 20% US employment in May. How did they get it so wrong?

Economists predicted the official U.S. unemployment rate would hit 20% — or really close to it — in May. Instead, the world learned Friday morning that the official rate is actually 13.3%, an improvement from 14.7% in April.

It was, as economist Chris Rupkey emailed, the “biggest forecast miss of our life.”

What the heck happened?

In short, give some credit to the government relief efforts, especially the Paycheck Protection Program, for bringing back jobs. The program gave relief to small businesses (and a few larger ones, triggering public outcry) through loans that would not have to be paid back if most of the money went to rehire and pay employees. PPP money had to be used right away, and a lot of it started hitting small businesses’ bank accounts in late April and early May, which ended up triggering a net gain of 2.5 million jobs in May, the Labor Department reported. Many economists expected the PPP would be a big factor in June, but it turns out the impact was sizable in May.

A closer look at where those jobs gains occurred is telling. Over half (1.4 million) were in restaurants. Nearly 20% of the job gains came from construction. About 15% of the growth came from retail stores, and about 10% came from dental offices. Restaurants and retail were heavy beneficiaries of the PPP. On top of that, construction homes and commercial properties was deemed essential in many states, and projects ramped up as the weather improved.

While Wall Street is cheering the jobs news, it is important to remember that the unemployment rate in May is still a good bit higher than the worst days of the Great Recession. In short, it’s encouraging that 2.5 million got their jobs back in May, but 21 million are still unemployed.

Most economists look at these numbers and urge Congress and the White House to keep the PPP and other aid going. Most of the government relief money is slated to dry up by the end of July. But President Trump and many of his top advisers question whether more aid is needed, since the economy is showing several signs of improvement.

“13.3% unemployment is an economic and human disaster. Peak unemployment in the Great Recession was 10%,” tweeted Michael Strain, head director of economic policy studies at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. “Workers, families, and small businesses need Phase 4 [stimulus]. There’s no doubt about the need.”

The other reason economists got this so wrong is this is an unprecedented situation. Economists are very good at explaining what happened in the past, but it is difficult to forecast the future and even harder to do it in such an unusual situation. In normal times, economists warn the data could be off by as much as a hundred thousand. This time, it was an error rate in the millions.

Is there a mistake in the data?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is part of the Labor Department, calculates this data. Some have questioned whether Trump might have manipulated it since it is from a government agency, but economists and former government staffers of both parties have firmly rejected that.

There’s been a lot of hubbub about the fact that the BLS admitted there was a “misclassification error.” In a special note at the bottom of the jobs report, the BLS said the May unemployment rate would be about 16.3%, coming after an April unemployment rate of more than 19%, if this error hadn’t happened. So what was it? In short, some people who weren’t working were classified as employed, but absent from work for “other reasons.”