Is your home office working for your health? Here are tips from ergonomics experts

It takes more than a click of some ruby slippers to turn an employee’s home into a successful work environment.

With 88% of global workers operating from their homes and over two-thirds liking it better than the office, according to Global Workplace Analytics, experts caution having staffers at home doesn’t mean employers escape workers compensation injuries. The reality is, some of these employees don’t have a clue about how to set up an adequate workstation.

It starts with a good chair — one with arm rests situated at a level that allows the shoulders to fall naturally and not scrunch up.

“People have thought about ergonomics for quite some time. Workplaces have done a good job for their own office environments, but now more and more people are working from home,” said Kylie Roth, senior director of Knoll office design in East Greenville, Penn. “Now that we’ve figured out we have to work from home, now we can adjust to that with a (COVID-19) pandemic going on.”

Movement is the operative word in making sure a worker stays healthy at home. Getting up from that workstation is just as important as how it’s being used with what equipment.

“Sitting on a soft couch all day will do a lot of damage to people,” Knoll spokeswoman Carly Cooper chimed in alongside her colleague.

“We encourage movement to make sure the blood is flowing,” she said. The suggestion may amount to something so simple as standing up from the chair, stretching in various postures or walking around on a break.

It’s also a good idea to practice the 20/20 rule to even protect the vision. This means that every 20 minutes, look away for 20 seconds. Many workers know that dazed, nauseating feeling of staring at a computer too long.

The top of the computer monitor should run parallel with the worker’s eye level.

In addition, workers — and therefore their employers — would be remiss to discount the beneficial aspect to having natural light streaming in to the home office. So forget the basement. Think of placing plants around the workspace — subtle but effective to a worker’s well being.

An ergonomic keyboard may be the answer. It’s easy to adjust to after a few days of a worker feeling like performing an octave on a piano.

“Everybody has a different comfort level,” Cooper said.

Supporting the back and neck is the most critical component to a healthy workstation for a remote worker, according to office designers, attorneys and doctors.

Over 60% of the injuries Dr. Edward Wang, a Healdsburg occupational health specialist, sees is spinal related.

He also listed injuries involving the hands and wrists as making up most of the remainder, with a slight emotional distress factor.

“With some injured workers, managers have forced them to do work they’re not designed to do,” he said.

Hence, the need for employers to be proactively involved — especially when dealing with the unknown like their workers’ home office environments.

“Employers need to attack this problem straight on by spending a little money on ergonomic designs or just take care of their people and find out what they have,” said Pacific Workers Compensation Law Center attorney Bilal Kassem, who represents applicants. The legal specialist, who operates out of Oakland, once represented insurance companies and employers.

“Spending $50 on an office chair is a heckuva lot cheaper than lumbar surgery and the administrative part of it,” Kassem said.