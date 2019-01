Marc Farias Jones has been promoted to the position of account executive at the North Bay Business Journal.

In his new position, Jones manages client accounts across key sectors including accounting, insurance, and nonprofit organizations, Publisher Brad Bollinger announced.

Jones joined NBBJ in early 2018 as a junior account executive, assisting in advertising sales and event promotion.

Prior to NBBJ, Jones held several positions in the Sonoma County wine industry. He is a resident of Petaluma.