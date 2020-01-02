Having to live with the unknown

The idea of the unknown isn’t something that generally brings comfort. Many business leaders in the North Bay already know this, especially if they’ve had to endure one — or more — of the planned power shutdowns by PG&E.

Although the utility announced its PSPS program in October 2018 to get ahead of potential fire-inducing weather conditions, it wasn’t until this past fall that the region’s business community at large was impacted far and wide. It pulled the plug about a half-dozen times, four times in October alone, resulting not only in lost power, but lost revenue and, in many cases, lost goods.

PG&E’s president and CEO, William D. Johnson, publicly stated in October that the PSPS program will likely be in effect for years — but that the utility is committed to improving its practices and systems along the way.

What this means to North Bay businesses going into the new decade is that preparation will be critical.

The majority of businesses that have been impacted by planned power outages this year either have invested in, rented or are saving for a generator, as the Business Journal has previously reported.

Generators also are vital for Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, the region’s biggest airport. The airport experienced total power loss during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Currently the facility has a backup generator to power the runway lights, taxiway lights and some landing aids; the FAA can power the rest with its own generator, said Jon Stout, airport manager.

The air-traffic control tower also has a generator, however, he noted the terminal facilities don’t.

“So when we get notice for (a PSPS), we can set-up generators but they only run our security systems,” he said, adding that flights could potentially be canceled “depending on the volume of passengers because we would go to manual screening and check-in.”

In January, the county Board of Supervisors will decide on accepting grant to buy a generator for the terminal.

“The total grant, which is our share and the state’s share, is $474,000.”

The funds, of which the airport would pay 25%, would come from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The work would have to be completed within 18 months.

“We hope we can stay in that critical (facilities) category and not have too many shutoffs, but if we do, we think we’re prepared,” Stout said. “And we will be trying to get that generator done before the 18 months.”