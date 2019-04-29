Deva Marie Proto, 37, clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters for the county of Sonoma in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Elected to manage the operations of the County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Registrar of Voters offices in Sonoma County. Responsible for preserving and making available property records, birth, death and marriage certificates, issuing marriage licenses and conducting civil marriage ceremonies, assessing all real and business property in the County, conducting elections.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Hard working, innovative, open, dedicated and passionate about providing essential government services to the public.

Years with company: 12

Length of time in current position: 2 months (elected in June 2018, took office in January 2019)

Employees: 108

Number who report to you: 7

Greatest professional accomplishment: Being elected to a job I love and am passionate about, and being able to serve the community in an important role.

Greatest professional challenge: Being responsible for 4 incredibly important but very different and complicated areas of government.

Best advice received: Continue to be honest and kind, and make sure you take joy in your life.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being elected in June 2018

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Trying to give the employees the resources and support to do their job well. Being creative with processes to improve communication and access to information.

Next professional goal: Continuing to serve the public well and being reelected in 2022.

Education: Graduated from El Molino High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. Graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Sonoma State University in 2004 and a master’s in public administration in 2012 from Sonoma State University.

Hometown: Forestville

Mentor/admired businessperson: William F. Rousseau, retired Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Bureaucracy

Typical day at the office: It is NEVER the same.

Best place to work outside of your office: From home so I can spend time with the dog.

Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, reading, baking, camping and hiking.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I had absolutely no idea.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Be happy

First job: Busing tables and working at the cafe at the old Forestville Inn Mexican Restaurant.

Social media you most use: Facebook or Instagram

Favorite after-work drink: Glass of pinot noir

Last vacation: Weekend away in Calistoga

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: That I care about others.

Favorite app: Facebook or Instagram