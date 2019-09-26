Employer health insurance is increasingly unaffordable, study finds

Jessie McCormick had to quit her job to afford health care.

McCormick, 27, who has a heart condition, had an opportunity to move from part time to full time in her job at a small nonprofit in Washington. Working full time would qualify her for the firm’s health plan.

But she calculated that her out-of-pocket costs would be at least $1,200 per month, about double the money she had left after paying her rent and utilities.

Instead, she quit her job last summer so her income would be low enough to enroll in Medicaid, which will cover all her medical expenses. “I’m trying to do some side jobs,” she said.

Employers remain the main source of health insurance in the United States, covering about 153 million people. But premiums and deductibles are pushing employer-based coverage increasingly out of reach, according to a new analysis released Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which conducts a survey of employers every year.

The average premium paid by the employer and the employee for a family plan now tops $20,000 a year, with the worker contributing about $6,000, according to the survey. More than a quarter of all covered workers and nearly half of those working for small businesses face an annual deductible of $2,000 or more.

The new data on employer coverage come as the Democratic presidential candidates debate sweeping reforms to diminish the role of private insurance in the U.S. health system, including expanding the federal Medicare program to everyone or giving people the option to enroll in a government-run plan.

Many of the arguments for both systems center on expanding health insurance to more of the estimated 27 million people who lack it. But millions of people who already have coverage are deeply dissatisfied with the current system as well.

“For some reason, we like to focus on coverage when the issue for workers, people and the public generally is cost,” said Drew Altman, chief executive of the foundation. About 2,000 small and large businesses responded in detail to the survey.

Small employers in particular, and their workers, are struggling.

“Health insurance in the United States is incredibly prohibitive for small businesses,” said Shalin Madan, founder of a small investment advisory firm in Florida. He is not required to provide health insurance to his workers, because his business is too small and he outsources much of the work.

A policy for his own family, he said, runs about $2,000 a month ($24,000 per year), with a $13,000 deductible. “I’m out $37,000 before I see a return on investment, if you will,” Madan said.

A recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found that a majority of registered voters, 56%, are opposed to the idea of a government-run system like Medicare-for-all that would replace private insurance. But Madan said the current system results in a schism between those who have good employer coverage and those who do not.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

“I had phenomenal health insurance being employed,” said Madan of his time working for a larger corporation.

One of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s applause lines on the Democratic presidential campaign trail is that no one likes their insurance company. But employer coverage “isn’t monolithic,” said Altman.

While some people, usually higher-paid professionals or union members, enjoy generous coverage from their job, people making $25,000 or less — about 36 million Americans — are the most likely to be priced out of coverage, he said.