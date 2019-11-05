Sutter, Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Santa Rosa reopen after fire evacuations

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopened Tuesday after having been evacuated for nine days during the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, according to Sutter Health.

The hospital has resumed providing full inpatient and emergency care services. Elective procedures will resume on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to once again care for our community,” said Mike Purvis, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. “Our community has been through a lot, and we are fortunate to get back to seeing patients, our colleagues and neighbors. I’d like to thank our staff and clinicians for all of their hard work over the last week.”

The hospital began evacuating on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 p.m., with hospital staff transferring nearly 90 patients to other locations by 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the health care system.

“Through Sutter’s network and collaboration with other providers, our Santa Rosa team, along with Sutter colleagues throughout Northern California, was able to quickly respond and identify alternative care locations for our patients,” said William Isenberg, M.D., Sutter Health vice president of patient safety.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center reopened to patients late Saturday night, the hospital said in a statement.

“We want to extend our deepest appreciation to our members for their patience and cooperation during the evacuation,” said Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma service area.