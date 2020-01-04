Subscribe

Dan Peterson named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

CHERYL SARFATY
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 3, 2020, 4:39PM

Dan Peterson has been named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, effective Jan. 27, according to Sutter Health. Peterson will replace Michael Purvis, who is retiring after having served as CEO at the hospital since 2016.

Peterson, who has been serving for three years as chief administrative officer at Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, first joined Sutter Health in October 2012, when he was hired as administrator of the Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He holds a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University.

Purvis, who joined Sutter Health in 2009 as chief administrative officer, told the Business Journal in September that he and his family plan to move back to Granite Bay, where they lived before moving to Sonoma County. The city is in Placer County, outside Sacramento.

