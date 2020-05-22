Santa Rosa workforce health supervisor Teresa Scott wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Responsible for developing and implementing community outreach programs to promote work-site wellness, preventative health and disease management through primary care, health education and healthcare navigation.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I’m passionate about my work. I take strides to listen to community feedback and help improve processes for easier access to care.

Years with company: 6

Length of time in current position: 3

Number of employees who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: Helping a member of the community get into care and manage their life threatening high blood pressure.

Best advice received: Speak your mind and stand up for what your believe in. What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

St. Joseph Health has a robust wellness and employee assistance program. They also recognize and celebrate employees for their years of service and have programs for employees to nominate and honor each other with awards, such as Values in Action.

Next professional goal: Implementing a portal for web-based health education services.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition, exercise and health from London Metropolitan University. Certified Health Coach from the American Council on Exercise.

Hometown: Fairfax, California

Community/nonprofit activities: Committees and associations I have been involved with include the American Heart Association, Active 20-30 and numerous Sonoma Health Action committees including CHIPA, Windsor Wellness Partnership, iWork Well and iWALK.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross

Typical day at the office: I’m typically out at employer wellness or open enrollment events.

Best place to work outside of your office: With my laptop outside in a park

Hobbies: Gardening, kayaking and spending time with family and friends.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A country singer

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Getting my master’s in public health

First job: My first job was as a lifeguard and swim instructor.

Favorite book: “The Notebook” I’m a sucker for a good love story.

Favorite movie: “High Fidelity”

Favorite App: Nextdoor

Favorite after-work drink: Dirty Martini

Last vacation: In 2019 I traveled to Hawaii visiting the islands of Oahu and Kauai. I loved all of the chickens on Kauai, especially the beach chickens.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I’m a kind and successful young lady.