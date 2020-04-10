Coronavirus already changing medical care in the US

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic, which has fueled widespread speculation about potential long-term changes to American life, is already causing one important shift: It has accelerated moves to restructure how basic medical care is provided and paid for in the U.S.

Doctor groups and insurers say in just the last month, there’s been a dramatic surge of interest in large-scale changes in the way primary care doctors are paid, an overhaul that policy experts have envisioned for decades.

“I’m a little amazed,” said Shawn Martin, vice president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “The sense of urgency and financial instability brought on by the crisis has accelerated ideas that we have been noodling on for years.”

Driving the urgency is a dramatic drop-off in patient visits to primary care practices over the last month as the coronavirus spread and patients stayed away from the doctor’s office, fearful of getting ill.

Primary care doctors have seen a big uptick in telehealth visits - a move widely hailed by public health experts. However, the fees for these services are often lower than for office visits.

Many physician practices have seen in-person patient visits drop 50% or even 75%. That has left physicians struggling to stay afloat and forced growing numbers to consider laying off staff or even closing their doors.

Nearly 8 in 10 primary care clinicians in one recent survey reported their practice is under “severe” or “close to severe” strain due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

To deal with that problem, the federal Medicare program and some commercial health plans have begun offering advance payments to medical providers, effectively giving physicians a lump sum based on an estimate of how much they would expect to collect from seeing a normal stream of patients.

Many experts in the health care system see that as a first step toward redefining the traditional office visit, expanding telemedicine and abandoning the age-old system of paying doctors for each service they perform.

That would mark one of the first clear examples of how the coronavirus outbreak - and the gaps it has exposed - may catalyze profound changes in the health care system.

“To date, we’ve been taking only small steps,” said Ann Greiner, head of the Primary Care Collaborative, a leading advocate for changing how primary care is financed and organized. “The pandemic has exposed how weak the system is and the peril that represents for all of us.”

Overhauling how America’s primary care physicians - including internists, family doctors and pediatricians - do their jobs is a large undertaking. It involves billions of dollars paid by government, large employers and commercial health insurers. Discussions about such an overhaul are only just beginning.

But the intense financial problems hitting primary care practices have driven the discussions forward even as the strain on practices has alarmed public health advocates.

Primary care offices are best positioned to keep patients out of hospitals and reduce demand on medical centers already strained by the pandemic. And the struggles many doctors currently face have raised fears of a broader collapse of the nation’s primary-care system. That could drive up costs long into the future if Americans must seek medical care in expensive hospital systems.

“This is a crisis,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, head of the Pacific Business Group on Health, a consortium of large companies including Boeing, Safeway, Walmart and Wells Fargo that for years have worked to rein in health care costs.