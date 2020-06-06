California regulators say pets can be treated via video, but Wine Country vets aren't so sure

The state has paved a path for an idea already in place for humans — allowing vets to treat pets via videoconference.

The California Veterinarian Medical Board on May 14 approved two motions that unveil this type of telemedicine, and the state Department of Consumer Affairs signed off on the new rules June 4. So far the idea, backed by the Humane Society, has some area veterinarians saying this form of technology for their nonverbal patients doesn’t work.

One temporary waiver allows pet owners to get exams without leaving home, and it would expire at the end of the year. The second motion approved by the agencies gives permission to prescribe medication for up to 18 months from the date of the pet’s last exam. The time frame was a year.

Both measures head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. The state has dug in its heels to the practice in the past, based on a California Code of Regulations requirement for “in-person examination of the animal patient to initiate a diagnosis of the medical condition.”

“We support the expansion of vet telemedicine, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis — particularly in rural areas,” Humane Society Executive Director Pam Runquist told the Business Journal. “We want a broader expansion to utilize telemedicine during the pandemic time frame.”

Runquist also cited foster care animals as benefiting from videoconferences for care to make them more settled. Fees could be enforced when patient owners sign up for the platform.

“It is the wave of the future. The younger generations are all digital,” she said from her Davis office.

Runquist helped to spearhead a letter sent by the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association and signed by more than 70 veterinarians throughout the state that endorses the waivers to provide the option to their patients.

The pet teledoc practice is already being done in other states such as Colorado, Maine, Iowa and South Carolina.

“Veterinarians are already limiting in-clinic medical care to treat only essential acute problems and emergency cases,” the letter reads, continuing: “We acknowledge that a legitimate need for routine veterinary consultation and treatment of non-emergent issues for pets continues throughout this crisis, and pet owners should be able to assure the health and well-being of their pets while continuing to adhere to social distancing requirements.”

Nonetheless, vet clinics in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties that were reached by the Business Journal said they prefer a more tactile approach to exams.

To them, technology has its limits. And dogs and cats can’t talk.

Napa Valley Veterinarian Hospital Manager Lisa McWilliams pointed out that when doctors perform exams, they’re listening to the pets’ hearts and lungs. “Virtually, this is just not feasible,” McWilliams said.

The Napa Valley clinic has conducted curbside visits since mid March when the state issued its shelter-in-place order to stem the tide of the coronavirus outbreak.

The masked staff technician walks out to receive the animal from the owner’s vehicle and takes it into the clinic, while practicing human-to-human social distancing.

McWilliams noted that, unlike medical exams for people, “pets age more rapidly.” Plus, she describes their behavior as stoic, making it harder to detect when something is wrong. This makes the videoconferencing option more challenging.

“Cats are very good at masking illnesses,” she said.