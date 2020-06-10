Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s unionized nurses land new contract

After a year of negotiations, unionized nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa have voted to approve a new 3-year contract that goes through June 2023, the hospital announced June 9, and confirmed today by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

Negotiations have been underway on a monthly basis for the past year, but were postponed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bargaining resumed a few weeks ago, the union said in a statement.

Highlights of the agreement provide the hospital’s unionized nurses with a minimum 9% wage increase, plus step increases, as applicable, over the term of the contract. Nurses also will keep their current PPO health insurance plan, with no changes in cost until 2022. Other health care plans will have cost increases capped at 10% a year on a blended average basis, the union stated.

The new contract also includes expanded paid-education leave to include online education, increased tuition reimbursement from $1,000 per year to $5,250 for full-time nurses and $2,625 for part-time nurses, the union stated.

“We are grateful that the negotiations are behind us and I want to thank all the team members who worked together to get us where we are today,” said hospital CEO Larry Coomes. “Together, we will continue to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate and safe care to our patients, their families and our community.”

The unionized nurses on Feb. 21 held an informational picket, followed by a vote to authorize a strike, which was approved but ultimately not carried out, according to the union.

The new contract also addresses workplace violence protections, with the union stating that bedside nurses and management will meet regularly to address any issues, and that the hospital “will be held accountable for CalOSHA regulations, including a unit-specific prevention plan, improved education and training, and signage to promote zero tolerance for violence.”

“Nurses are thrilled to have won this strong new contract, and we are especially proud to have done our ratification vote virtually, for the first time ever,” MaryLou Bahn, labor and delivery nurse at the hospital and a member of the bargaining team, said in the union’s statement. “This contract will go a long way to protect patients in this community for years to come.”

Queen of the Valley Medical Center is a 208-bed, acute-care facility and one of the largest employers in Napa County. Services provided include a regional heart center; orthopedic center and cancer center.

