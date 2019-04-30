Derek Hansel, 32, supply chain manager for Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.
Responsibilities with your company: Manages day-to-day medical center supply chain activities including inventory management, linen, mail, distribution, and purchasing
How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Being passionate and driven in all aspects of my life
Years with company: 4
Length of time in current position: 2 years
Employees: 200,000
Number who report to you: 28
Greatest professional accomplishment:Managing resources and logistics for the medical center during the 2017 North Bay fires
Greatest professional challenge: Everyday is a learning opportunity, sometimes it is difficult to see the positive in every situation and use those experiences to grow as a leader and a person
Best advice received: Everyday is an interview.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Completing the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: One of my top priorities at Kaiser is to help make health care more affordable. Kaiser is dedicated to provide healthcare for all and actively engages members from all walks of life to live healthier lives and improve communities. My team and myself support our company’s mission statement daily: Kaiser Permanente exists to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. When companies supports communities the way we strive to, we all succeed regardless of the current economy.
Next professional goal: Continue learning every day and complete my MBA studies
Education: Current, bachelors. Working towards MBA in finance
Hometown: Santa Rosa
Community/nonprofit activities: St. Vincent De Paul work with the homeless
Mentor/admired businessperson: Diane Hernandez Area Finance Officer KP, and Judy Coffee SVP Kaiser Permanente
What is your most disliked buzzword?: Keep on keeping on.
Typical day at the office: 6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Best place to work outside of your office: Home
Hobbies: Playing bass guitar, table tennis, studying, desert road trips, amateur movie critic, and traveling
What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I wanted to be a forester for the State of California.
No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Director at Kaiser Permanente
First job: Operations specialist at Guitar Center
Social media you most use: LinkedIn
Favorite book: “Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss
Favorite movie: “They Came Together” (2014); anything directed by David Wain.
Favorite after-work drink: La Croix - soda water
Last vacation: Sri Lanka
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: My mom brags that I’m self motivated
Favorite app: Sudoku
