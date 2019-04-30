Thaiane "Thai" Hensch, 35, ambulatory care pharmacy services supervisor, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for managing the Clinical Pharmacy department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, including overseeing day-to-day operations, managing the operating budget, leading improvement projects, guiding staff development and ensuring regulatory compliance. Our Clinical Pharmacy team consists of 42 employees - between pharmacists and technicians - and is comprised of 10 different service lines (e.g. oncology, diabetes, HIV, anticoagulation, chronic pain). Our clinical pharmacists work as an integral part of the healthcare team, and part of my role is to collaborate with Quality and other departments to develop and implement initiatives to ensure we meet our regional/local service goals and performance measures.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I immigrated to the U.S. in 2009 and have since moved from intern to this award nomination, showing my commitment to continuous personal and professional growth.

Years with company: 10

Length of time in current position: 3.5

Employees who report to you: 42

Greatest professional accomplishment: My ability to connect with others and foster team development. In my current role we improved the Work Unit Index (WUI) positive score on the annual People Pulse Survey* from 70 in 2015 to 89 in 2018 (8 points above the Best in Class Healthcare norm). *People Pulse is KP’s annual internal employee satisfaction survey and provides direct feedback to department leaders. The WUI combines a set of questions that measures aspects of the work environment over which a manager has direct influence.

Greatest professional challenge: Earning my MBA degree while working full-time.

Best advice received: Do not take the monkey, and, “Control what you can, deal with what you cannot”.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being selected to attend the UCSF Pharmacy Leadership Institute program (a partnership between the Healthforce Center at UCSF and Kaiser Permanente).

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: In the current dynamic and increasingly competitive marketplace, Kaiser Permanente continues to drive performance excellence in care and coverage, providing high-quality care and great service at improved cost. With this goal in mind, our 5 strategic areas of focus for 2019 are: Quality, Consumer Engagement, Cost Structure Improvement, Mental Health and Wellness and Teleheath.

Next professional goal: Becoming more involved in the long-term strategic planning for Kaiser Permanente, expanding beyond the pharmacy department.

Education: MBA (2014), Golden Gate University, San Francisco CA. Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and Quality Control (2007), Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora, MG, Brazil. Bachelor of Science, pharmacy, (2006), Universidade.

Hometown: Muriae, MG, Brazil

Community/nonprofit activities: Volunteer as a clinical partner of the Hearts of Sonoma County program, an initiative of the Committee for Healthcare Improvement (CHI). - Served as the president of the California Society of Health-System Pharmacists (CSHP) North Coast Chapter for two years.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My first mentor was Gwenne Volpert, our KP Santa Rosa Outpatient Pharmacy Director. She thought me management and leadership lessons I go back to regularly.

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Deep dive

Typical day at the office: No day is the same... First thing in the morning I deal with urgent issues that would affect day-to-day operations (sick calls, drug shortages, urgent emails, etc). After that throughout the day I prioritize my work between meetings, improvement projects, personnel management, regional work groups, etc.