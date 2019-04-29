Forty Under 40: Yudith Vargas, Santa Rosa Community Health

Yudith Vargas, 32, associate director of nursing for Santa Rosa Community Health, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I partner with our Director of Nursing (DON) in the oversight of our organizational nursing work flows and processes. I focus on revising protocols and procedures for our nurses at all of our campuses. I support our DON with organizational accreditation readiness and the proper implementation of infection control practices. I have the opportunity to partner with all levels of care team members in order to achieve high quality care for all of our patients.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a Forty Under 40 professional?: I am the youngest and one of the only Latinx on the executive team at my organization.

Years with company: Eight

Length of time in current position: 6 months

Number of employees: 450

Number who report to you: 12

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming the first person in my family to graduate high school and college.

Greatest professional challenge: Learning to communicate differently based on people’s personalities.

Best advice received: To not allow fear to lead my life and to never give up on my dreams.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Completing the Emerging Leaders, Clinic Leadership Institute Program through UCSF and Blue Shield of California.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Santa Rosa Community Health is collaborating with many other Sonoma County nonprofit organizations on the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative in response to the devastating 2017 fires. This collaborative will help train a few hundred people in our community through an evidence based model, so we can rebuild a resilient and inclusive Sonoma County.

Next professional goal: Continue advancing my leadership in different ways and places. Utilize my platform to advocate for social justice in all aspects of health care.

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing from Sonoma State University; proud graduate of Elsie Allen High School

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: I donate to several art programs in Sonoma County, participate in volunteer activities through my neighborhood, and speak at local schools regarding entering the health care field.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Judy Edmonds

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Non-compliant

Typical day at the office: Meetings throughout the day with cross site team members, one on one meetings with direct reports, office hours in clinics, development/updating protocols and procedures, helping trouble shoot issues that arise

Best place to work outside of your office: Local coffee shops

Hobbies: Spending time with my family, partner, and dog. Going on walks/hikes with loved ones.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Health care worker, doctor, nurse

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Master the balance of work and day to day life.

First job: Cashier at Walmart

Social media you most use: Snapchat

Favorite book: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

Favorite movie: “Selena”

Favorite after-work drink: Glass of pinot noir

Last vacation: Disneyland

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: My parents tell me they are proud of me for persevering despite the many barriers I had to overcome.