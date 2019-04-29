Dawit Tesfasilassie, 33, assistant administrator for Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Notable quote: "I am blessed to be in the professional position I am in, so I try and find ways to give back to my community."

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Receiving Sutter approval for our expansion project. We are excited to get the added patient beds.

Related Stories See this year's 40 notable North Bay young professionals

Greatest professional challenge: As a hospital, we are consistently at full capacity, which adds additional challenges on a daily basis.

Best advice received?: Keep it simple. It takes a lot of thought and effort to take a complex problem and simplify it.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Mike Purvis. He has an incredible ability to think through problems and consider the bigger-picture implications. He has been very supportive of my development as a leader.

Buzzword from your industry you hate the most: Health care has its own language, which at times is very complicated. Even with that, I am not sure anything comes to mind I dislike.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: My parents are happy with my siblings and me. As a family of immigrants, my parents have worked hard to give us opportunities to succeed in America.