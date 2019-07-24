Physician burnout isn’t just a concern; it’s a public health crisis.

That diagnosis reflects a widely held assessment across the medical community, one with far-reaching consequences as detailed in a March report, “A Crisis in Health Care: A Call to Action on Physician Burnout,” authored by a group of physicians and thought leaders affiliated with the Massachusetts Medical Society, Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, and Harvard University.

The authors and the medical community at large describe the symptoms of physician burnout as any combination of emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and diminished sense of personal accomplishment.

“A primary impact of burnout is on physicians’ mental health, but it is clear that one can’t have a high-performing health care system if physicians working within it are not well,” according to the report’s authors. “Too many physicians find that the day-to-day demands of their profession are at odds with their professional commitment to healing and providing care.”

Closer to home, in late 2015 Stanford Medicine began operating its WellMD Center, an initiative launched in 2011, jointly funded by the Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health.

David Entwistle, president and CEO at Stanford Medicine, said in a September blog post on LinkedIn that the WellMD Center is the result of the institution realizing that “an important first step for all health care organizations is to acknowledge the problem, identify those who can help make a difference, and develop a strategy to ease the burden on our physicians — and, frankly, everyone else in patient care.”

In 2017, Entwistle and Stanford School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor established the position of chief wellness officer to oversee the WellMD Center. They chose Dr. Tait Shanafelt.

“We were looking to find a chief wellness officer who could advance the well-being of physicians at both the institutional and personal level, while also taking a leadership role on the national level,” Entwistle told the Business Journal. “Tait’s reputation as an international thought leader and researcher in the field of physician wellness and its implications on quality of care made him the right choice for this important role.”

Shanafelt will be the keynote speaker at the Business Journal’s 20th annual Health Care Conference on July 26. The topic for the conference is “Physician and Health Care Professional Wellness.”

“(Tait) has increased awareness about physician burnout as a systemic issue and developed ways to address this problem, including the creation of a chief wellness officer training course for senior health care leaders, partnerships that provide support services to physicians, and the development of metrics to help measure advances,” Entwistle said.

Shanafelt, who was unavailable for an interview at press time, spoke with California Healthline last year about how physician burnout is linked to quality of care.

“(Studies) have shown that if a hospitalized patient is being cared for by a doctor who’s burned out, their recovery takes longer,” Shanafelt said. “Burned-out physicians are more likely to (leave their jobs) or work part time, and that’s disruptive to the continuity of care for their patients. Burned-out doctors are twice as likely to have patient complaints from the ombudsman and complaints of unprofessional behavior.”

Hiring a chief wellness officer such as Shanafelt, is among the suggestions the Massachusetts authors made for health care institutions to implement as one way to address physician burnout.