North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Adventist Health, North Bay Leadership Council

Lori Burleson has joined Redwood Credit Union as its employee engagement manager.

“In her new role, Burleson is responsible for developing and facilitating events and communication plans that support employee engagement,” the credit union’s announcement stated.

Prior to joining RCU, Burleson worked for Legacy Marketing Group for 23 years as human resources manager, responsible for HR strategy development and delivery. Burleson has a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco and a Human Resources Management certificate from Sonoma State University.

Laurie Schirling, RN, OCN, CN-BC, has joined Adventist Health St. Helena as breast nurse navigator, joining its cancer care team.

Schirling, is a board-certified breast nurse navigator and oncology certified nurse, the hospital stated.

Schirling began her nursing career nearly three decades ago working in an oncology setting at Duke University Medical Center.

After working across the country as a nursing unit director, oncology outpatient nurse, hospice nurse and house supervisor, she became a breast nurse navigator at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s Commission on Cancer-accredited cancer center in Reno, Nevada.

She then moved to the Central Valley, where she served patients as director of breast care centers, sleep labs and lung care centers for Adventist Health.

As a breast nurse navigator, Schirling works to streamline patient care, facilitates cancer peer groups and connects with the community to encourage preventive care, the hospital stated.

Cynthia Murray, executive director of the North Bay Leadership Council, will be honored by the San Rafael Chamber at its seventh annual “Women of Industry” luncheon and marketplace on Friday, Nov. 15, at Embassy Suites in San Rafael.

“Cynthia and I have been working very closely together this past year on workforce housing initiatives in Marin County,” said Joanne Webster, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce president & CEO. “I am continually impressed with her passion and fortitude and inspired by her commitment to improve the lives of all. We are thrilled to be honoring her this year.”

Prior to starting the North Bay Leadership Council, Murray served eight years on the Marin County Board of Supervisors and seven years on the Novato City Council, including one term as mayor. Murray serves on the boards of many organizations including the North Bay Life Science Alliance, Bay Area Council Economic Institute; First 5 Sonoma County Commission, Sonoma County Health Action Council, Healthy Marin Partnership, Marin School to Careers Partnership and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Policy Advisory Council.

She brings together the public, nonprofit, education, and private industry sectors to help address and solve Marin’s most pressing issues, and is also deeply engaged and devotes her time to the Regional Economic Association Leaders Coalition, the Bay Area Council Economic Institute Board of Directors (19 years), as an Adjunct Professor at Dominican University, and currently also teaching MBA students at Sonoma State University, as well. She’s the moderator and monthly Business Edge Briefings Breakfast at Dominican University.

Proceeds of the event underwrite the event costs, as well as add to the chamber’s “Women of Industry” Scholarship Fund.