Subscribe

Show us your best friend!

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 18, 2020, 5:23PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Thursday, Feb. 20, is National Love Your Pet Day and we want to see you at the office with your beloved companion. Email your photo submission by 3 p.m. Thursday to news@busjrnl.com, and we’ll include it in our gallery of photos to be posted on our website (https://www.northbaybusinessjournal.com). Be sure to include all details in your photo: name, breed, age, where you work, and any ties he/she has to your local business community. Anecdotes about your dog’s favorite coworkers, antics or visits to local businesses also would be most welcome. To get things started, here’s a photo of Posey, a 7-year-old Yorkie-mix rescue who belongs to NBBJ staff writer Cheryl Sarfaty. Here, she is hanging out with senior account executive Paul Pastorino.

Remember, the deadline for submitting your photo is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine