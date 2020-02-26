Photos: West Sonoma County's Rialto Cinemas celebrates 20th anniversary

Rialto Cinemas celebrated its 20th anniversary on Jan. 21 with an event at the theater in Sebastopol.

Guests listened to a conversation between co-founder Ky Boyd and The Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith as well as videos and a “Best of” slide show.