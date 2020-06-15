Subscribe

North Bay’s hotel occupancy shows little movement for week ending June 6

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 15, 2020, 3:35PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

See more reports on local hospitality industry data.

Year-over-year hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay region for the week of June 1-6 showed only slight variations from the week prior, as lodging properties continued to be on state lockdown to leisure travelers.

A number of hotels slowly began to reopen on June 6, the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions on the industry. Some lodging properties are waiting a little longer to reopen, however; some toward the end of the month and others in July.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending June 6 was 20.7%, down 74.3% from a year earlier, according to figures released June 15 from data analytics firm STR. Average daily rate was $145.57, declining 59.5% over the year, and revenue per available room was $30.10, down 89.6%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County for the week ending June 6 was 44.1%, down 44.7% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $106.14, down 44.3%, and revenue per available room was $46.79, reflecting a 69.2% decline.

Marin County’s hotel occupancy for the week of June 1-6 was 33.9%, down 58% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $121.68, a decline of 41.5%; and revenue per available room was $41.30, down 75.4%.

In Solano County, hotel occupancy for the week ending June 6 was 56.2%, down 31.7% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $86.98, down 23.8%, and revenue per available room was $48.85, down 47.9%.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

See more reports on local hospitality industry data.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine