North Bay’s hotel occupancy shows little movement for week ending June 6

Year-over-year hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay region for the week of June 1-6 showed only slight variations from the week prior, as lodging properties continued to be on state lockdown to leisure travelers.

A number of hotels slowly began to reopen on June 6, the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions on the industry. Some lodging properties are waiting a little longer to reopen, however; some toward the end of the month and others in July.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending June 6 was 20.7%, down 74.3% from a year earlier, according to figures released June 15 from data analytics firm STR. Average daily rate was $145.57, declining 59.5% over the year, and revenue per available room was $30.10, down 89.6%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County for the week ending June 6 was 44.1%, down 44.7% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $106.14, down 44.3%, and revenue per available room was $46.79, reflecting a 69.2% decline.

Marin County’s hotel occupancy for the week of June 1-6 was 33.9%, down 58% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $121.68, a decline of 41.5%; and revenue per available room was $41.30, down 75.4%.

In Solano County, hotel occupancy for the week ending June 6 was 56.2%, down 31.7% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $86.98, down 23.8%, and revenue per available room was $48.85, down 47.9%.