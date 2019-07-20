• Refer to our climate as “the new normal” or “the new abnormal.”

• When referencing questions about wildfires, use the term "dry" season.

Visit Napa Valley has created a “Dry Season Toolkit” to ensure Napa’s tourism businesses are ready for action in the event of wildfires, smoke and possible power outages. As part of the toolkit, the tourism bureau has prepared the following “Dos and Don’ts” for Napa’s tourism industry.

Sometimes being “first” at something isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

When PG&E launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff program in October, tourism-friendly Calistoga had the dubious distinction of being the first city in Napa County to experience a planned shutdown. The utility’s PSPS statewide initiative was announced after its powerlines were identified as causing devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Turning off power is PG&E’s proactive effort to get ahead of the trifecta for fire-producing weather conditions: hot, windy and humid.

It turns out Calistoga was not the only region to endure a voluntary power outage. In June, PG&E turned electricity off again.

This time, though, Calistoga was spared from the Napa County portion of the June outage, which also impacted parts of Solano County.

But Calistoga’s hoteliers had not forgotten the impact of October’s planned outtage.

“It was impactful and stressful,” said Mike Lennon, general manager at Calistoga Spa Hot Springs. The hotel’s main attraction is its four mineral pools, so without power, backup generators or backup pumps, business is lost. “We had a significant revenue loss. It would be hard to put a number to it, but it was impactful.”

After receiving notice from PG&E of the impending outage in October, communication from the utility was spotty, Lennon said. He was advised when the power would go off and that it would likely be restored the following night. Lennon called incoming guests to let them know. The power came back the following afternoon, resulting in a lost business opportunity.

“We’re not in the business of making our guests unhappy,” Lennon said. “So we refunded everybody that chose to stay home, or they could rebook.”

If things go as Lennon hopes, Calistoga Spa and Hot Springs will soon have generators.

It’s a tricky proposition, however. With pools, it’s not a matter of just plugging in a generator. They need to sized, and the system has to work properly and safely.

The hotel’s website will also provide details about the PSPS program so potential visitors are informed, and outreach to incoming guests will happen once PG&E indicates there’s even a remote possibility of a shutdown.

Visit Napa Valley, the county’s tourism bureau, has prepared what it calls a “Dry Season Toolkit” for its tourism-facing businesses. The toolkit includes resources, tips and messaging recommendations for hospitality businesses to inform, rather than alarm, visitors and residents.

The tourism bureau also is recommending its hospitality industry partners adopt the “dry season” language in place of “fire season,” to help consumers understand that wildfires are not inevitable, and also to stave-off cancellations.

Steve Patel, who has four lodging properties in Calistoga, said he finds the toolkit useful and helpful for preparedness.

“We purchased generators to keep our kitchen and lobby powered during power outages. We also stocked flashlights, lanterns, battery-powered phone chargers, (and) grab-and-go food items,” Patel said. “Each guest arriving during a planned outage was contacted, made aware of the situation, and given the option to cancel without penalty.” Patel’s properties include Stevenson Manor, The Bergson, EuroSpa & Inn, and Aurora Park Cottages.

Indeed, the North Bay’s tourism industry is grappling with a new “no power” reality.

AutoCamp, the Guerneville glamping property, has endured the October 2017 wildfires and the floods earlier this year and learned its lessons.