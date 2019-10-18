26 home insurers extend temporary housing payments for North Bay fire survivors

The following home insurers declined a request by the California insurance commissioner to continue paying monthly living expenses to 2017 fire survivors beyond the two-year state requirement:

Twenty-six home insurers have extended monthly temporary living expenses for certain 2017 North Bay fire survivors whose new homes are still unfinished, the state insurance commissioner said Friday.

However, three of the biggest property insurance companies — State Farm, Allstate and Nationwide — are among a group of 12 insurers covering those fire victims who rebuffed a request by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to voluntarily continue paying temporary housing costs beyond the two-year state requirement.

Lara made his request this summer, asking insurers to extend temporary living expense coverage for a third year to match a state law that went into effect last year. Many people who lost homes in the 2017 fires — including the fierce Tubbs blaze that burned through a wide swath of the Santa Rosa area — are in a bind because they have encountered numerous construction delays due to a labor shortage, permitting snafus and environmental issues.

After holding out hope right up until last week’s two-year anniversary of the North Bay infernos, the insurance commissioner Friday released a final list of insurers who agreed to continue paying monthly housing expenses.

Lara’s office cautioned that policyholders should contact their homeowner insurance agents to get specifics. The agreement by the 26 insurers to extend monthly living expenses comes with a condition: they will continue to pay temporary housing costs up to coverage limits of individual fire survivors’ homeowner policies but won’t increase those dollar limits.

Although 26 of 38 insurers said they would provide more living expense payments to the 85% of Sonoma County fire survivors continuing to rebuild houses, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate declined and have been strongly criticized because they cover a large portion of those survivors. Between State Farm — which had the most homeowner claims from the 2017 fires — and Nationwide, the two insurers incurred about one-third of the more than $15 billion of total insured losses from the North Bay blazes. The insurance commissioner’s office said the 12 insurers who have stopped temporary housing payments after two years represent 42% of the insured losses from those fires.

“Two years is clearly not enough time for people to get back on their feet in a disaster of this magnitude,” Lara said in a prepared statement. “The voluntary action by 26 insurance companies to extend additional living expense time limits is a step that will bring relief to those with benefits remaining while they continue to rebuild.”

Those agreeing to extend living expense payments include big insurers Farmers Insurance Group and CSAA, the AAA insurer for Northern California, as the Press Democrat previously reported, and six other insurers with a significant number of policyholders whose homes burned in the fires two years ago. The six are: Liberty Mutual/Safeco; Travelers; USAA; Capital Insurance Group; Chubb and The Hartford. Overall, the 26 insurers continuing living expense payments represent 58% of overall insured losses from the North Bay fires.

The 2017 blazes torched 5,334 homes in Sonoma County and killed 24 people. Also, about 1,200 homeowners in Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties lost their homes, too, and are affected by the two-year deadline for temporary housing cost reimbursement from insurers.

Sonoma County fire survivors have encountered numerous insurance headaches in the fire aftermath, particularly since many people have found that their homes were underinsured, including some by more than $1 million.

State lawmakers led a push last year to require home insurers to extend living expense payments from two to three years for people who lost homes in the 2017 and 2018 infernos. But the insurance industry lobby succeeded in getting the retroactive language deleted from legislation before it was approved by the California Legislature and signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

The three-year extension went into effect on Sept. 21, 2018, so people whose homes were destroyed in the Camp fire in Paradise in November were included. Since North Bay fire survivors were left out, that’s why the state insurance commissioner asked insurers to help them continue rebuilding by extending temporary housing expense payments for those who still need them.