Inspiring law students of color: Marin County attorney, civil rights supporter, adjunct professor Catalina Lozano

D ecades ago, attorney, civil rights supporter and adjunct professor Catalina Lozano began to see the need to help Latino law students early on.

“When I went to law school at UC Hastings, the only brown faces I saw were pushing brooms and emptying garbage cans. There are still few Latino educators there now. That’s the reason I teach at UC Hastings,” said Lozano.

Since joining the University of California, Hastings College of Law, faculty as an adjunct professor in 1982, Lozano has taught many classes, including legal writing, trial advocacy, an orientation to trial practice, and moot court, a first-year class in which law students take part in simulated court proceedings.

In 2000, Lozano started mentoring Latino law students in speaking skills and bar exam prep.

She has an infectious way of teaching that gets everybody excited about what they’re learning. Nicholas Gonzalez, former student

“I also serve as the faculty adviser to the UC Hastings La Raza Law Students Association and the coach for UC Hastings’ Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) moot court team,” said Lozano.

Nicholas Gonzalez, a third-year law student at Stanford Law School and a former student of Catalina Lozano, said Lozano wants to help students of color reach their full potential.

“She has an infectious way of teaching that gets everybody excited about what they’re learning. The way she helps law students reminds me that I too have to pay it forward for others. For example, she is always willing to take time out of her busy schedule to write letters of recommendation for her students. Thanks to her generosity, I’ve been able to win several scholarships to defray the costs of law school,” said Gonzalez.

Cindy Muro, a third-year law student at UC Hastings and currently a teaching assistant for Lozano’s legal writing class, took Lozano’s 2018 moot court class. Muro recalls being very excited the first time she walked into Lozano’s classroom.

“I was so happy when I saw her name, to realize I had a Latino professor. She was so welcoming and helpful,” said Muro.

She said Lozano “takes students under her wing,” giving them a safe space to practice speaking at the podium.

“She’s well-respected and well-loved by the La Raza community throughout the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Muro.

Judge Sheila Shah Lichtblau, a Marin County Superior Court judge, is of South Asian and Puerto Rican descent.

Lichtblau, who attended UC Hastings, recalls Lozano walking around the room during student and lawyer gatherings to sign up law students to be mentored and receive bar prep assistance.

“She’s like the Pied Piper, with students always following her. They call her “the Profesora” (the Spanish word for “teacher”). Because of her, students have gotten their first jobs and internships. She’s been incredibly inspirational to Latino students,” said Lichtblau.

Coming to San Rafael

I remember discussions to further the understanding of Chicano identity. Catalina Lozano

Lozano, who is originally from San Bernardino, moved to Marin County in 1973. At the time, she had just graduated from California State University, San Bernardino. There she was part of the Chicano Movement, a late 1960s and early 1970s civil rights movement centered around Mexican American identity and empowerment.

“I remember discussions to further the understanding of Chicano identity. We marched to support the grape boycott,” said Lozano.