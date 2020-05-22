Santa Rosa attorney Martin Hirsch wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: My practice consists of real estate and business transactions, land use, and HOA representation.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have a passion for my work, my community, and my family. When I’m not at work, I’m either volunteering for a non-profit or with my family.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 7

Number of companywide employees: 63

Number who report to you: 1

Greatest professional accomplishment: Transitioning my practice from litigation to business and real estate transactions. I graduated from law school at the start of the Great Recession when there were practically no transactional positions available for new lawyers. I was lucky enough to join a firm when I came to Santa Rosa that supported desire to change my practice areas and helped me to make it happen.

Greatest professional challenge: Relocating to Santa Rosa after practicing for five years in San Diego. I had to establish a professional network in Sonoma County after living in Southern California for nearly 15 years. Over the last seven years, I’ve met wonderful people, made some great friends, and picked up some clients too.

Best advice received: You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: I was incredibly proud to provide pro bono services to assist the Hopper Avenue wall project in Coffey Park. That wall is testament to what a community can achieve when it pulls together.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We maintain diverse practice areas.

Next professional goal: Make partner at my firm.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree, San Diego State University; JD California Western School of Law

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Board member and immediate past president at the Sonoma County Family YMCA. Rincon Valley Little League coach. I started an initiative at my son’s elementary school to raise money for a solar-powered backup battery system so that school can remain open during PG&E “Public Safety Power Shutoff” events.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Les Perry

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Legalese

Typical day at the office: On most days, I will have a couple of meetings on calendar. When I’m not in meetings or on the phone, I’m at my desk working on various projects.

Best place to work outside of your office: In my home office.

Hobbies: Making barbecue and sharing it with friends.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to play first base for the Giants.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Learning CEQA inside and out.

First job: I worked construction for my dad.

Social media you most use: I’m not a big social media guy

Favorite book: “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” by Dave Eggers

Favorite movie: “The Godfather”

Favorite after-work drink: whiskey

Last vacation: San Diego