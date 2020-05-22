Santa Rosa attorney Katie Jeffrey wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am an associate attorney at Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP.

My primary responsibility at our firm is to provide quality legal advice to our clients, in the areas of trusts and estates, real estate, and business law. On a daily basis, that responsibility requires meeting with clients and their advisors, brainstorming strategies for accomplishing client goals, conducting legal research to ensure action plans conform with and utilize the current state of the law, and drafting the necessary documents to execute on the agreed upon strategy.

This work requires the coordination of the work flow of many different individuals, including engagement with various state and local government agencies - my responsibilities include that project management, thereby ensuring not only an accurate, but also an efficient, result for our clients.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am an ambitious young professional, dedicated to serving my community and performing at the highest caliber in both my professional and personal life. Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: Five years

Number of companywide employees: 47

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest professional accomplishment, beyond obtaining my law degree, has been finding and securing a position with a law firm, and in a community, that supports me in becoming the best attorney I can be.

Greatest professional challenge: Having two young children, my greatest professional challenge has been balancing my commitment to my career and my clients with my commitment to my family. While there may be no such thing as true balance, I constantly strive to maintain harmony between the two. I feel very lucky to work for a firm, and in a community, that values both family and career in appropriate measure.

Best advice received: I realize the cliché, but truly the best advice I have ever received is to treat others how you would want to be treated.

In my area of practice, I deal primarily with individuals and families, often in times of personal loss and emotional hardship. In counseling my clients, while my primary objective and obligation is to give them good legal advice, I always do my best to couple that with a healthy dose of compassion and understanding.

While a client needs to understand their legal responsibilities and the legal ramifications of their actions, they also need their lawyer to understand the human component of their particular situation. If I were in my client’s shoes, or if it was my mother, father, husband, or child in that position, I would absolutely want to have a lawyer who gave common sense advice with a foundation of emotional understanding.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Every January I make a list of my professional goals for the next 12 months. Committing to those goals each and every year provides me with internal accountability to keep pushing my practice forward and advancing my skills as an attorney. I made my list again this past January, and I plan on sticking to it.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

SMT is a law firm that values firm culture second only to quality legal service. As such, our partners are constantly striving to ensure staff and attorneys feel appreciated, and that our office is an enjoyable place to come to work each day. Whether it is through team lunches, a Super Bowl tail gate, Valentine’s Day bake-off, or office wide “Olympics”, having fun and enjoying time with co-workers is a central component of life at SMT.