California pushes back bar exam for attorneys because of coronavirus pandemic

For the first time, the California bar exam will go online in September, replacing the traditional in-person setting which was to take place in July.

The California Supreme Court last week ordered a delay in the final testing ground for law school graduates to enter the industry because of shelter-in-place orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We don’t want this to be a time when we slow down on law candidates,” said Brian Purtill, dean of law school for Empire College in Santa Rosa. “I anticipate a real need for legal help as the pandemic continues.”

There are an estimated 8,000 candidates planning on taking the exam statewide. Among Empire’s 65 students, 15 are expected to take the next test.

Purtill, who serves on an advisory panel to the California State Bar, cited how now more than ever lawyers are needed to sort through the multiple issues added on to the legal profession’s demands. He listed insurance and workers comp matters that may need more attention as the economy and public health in our society face major consequences.

The dean commended the change.

“It will interfere with people’s plans and be inconvenient, but this new option will allow some sort of continuity,” he said.

As for problems in hiring, John Friedemann noted his Santa Rosa firm may have to go to Plan B to get a new staffer on board.

“We were looking to hire in this recent crop of graduates. This takes away some of our options,” he said.

Now the firm, Friedemann Goldberg, may find “a trickier” process locating a first- or second-year attorney because fewer are in the job market.

“What this means is the class of candidates are smaller,” he said.

The two-day exam now set for Sept. 9-10 turned out to be the preferred option the high court considered April 15. State Bar board of trustees Chairman Alan K. Steinbrecher wrote Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye to share the panel’s concerns about placing thousands of budding law students at risk of catching the infectious pandemic.

Speaking for the board, Steinbrecher “called into serious question the ability to administer” the exam in the usual fashion, which requires in-person appearances by the students.

In turn, the chief justice shared the same concerns.

“The court also has taken into account the health and safety issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enormous challenges this public health crisis has placed before those who seek admission to the California bar, including the graduating law school class of 2020,” her clerk wrote in the April 27 letter.

Of the handful of options, the board selected the online version. Results will be posted in December if it all goes as planned. The videoconferencing version will feature a proctor to supervise the test-taking process.