California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labor law violations; Uber laying off 3,700

LOS ANGELES — California sued ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law.

And on Wednesday, San Francisco-based Uber announced nearly 4,000 job cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led local governments to order many businesses to close and residents to stay home.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco announced the lawsuit Tuesday. The labor law, known as Assembly Bill 5 and considered the nation’s strictest test, took effect Jan. 1 and makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

California represents Uber and Lyft’s largest source of revenue. The companies, as well as Doordash, are funding a ballot initiative campaign to exclude their drivers from the law while giving new benefits such as health care coverage. The initiative is likely to qualify for the November ballot.

Uber said in a statement it would contest the lawsuit in court “while at the same time pushing to raise the standard of independent work for drivers in California, including with guaranteed minimum earnings and new benefits.”

“At a time when California’s economy is in crisis with 4 million people out of work, we need to make it easier, not harder, for people to quickly start earning,” the statement said.

Uber on Wednesday said it is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown. The company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.

Uber had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.

The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.

Lyft, however, vowed to work with the attorney general and other officials to “bring all the benefits of California’s innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable health care and other benefits is more important than ever.”

Becerra highlighted the coronavirus pandemic during Tuesday’s virtual news conference, saying if drivers contract the virus or lose their jobs as a result they won’t have access to health care coverage and other worker protections.

“They’re the ones who would have to worry about how they’ll pay their bills, what they’ll do in the future, how they’ll survive moving forward economically,” Becerra said.

Jerome Gage, a Los Angeles Lyft driver, said in a statement that drivers haven’t been given personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

“I am terrified of getting sick as passengers cough and sneeze in my car constantly. Uber and Lyft have abandoned drivers and passengers by failing to provide personal protective equipment,” said Gage, who is also a leader of the Mobile Workers Alliance, a group of Southern California drivers urging the state to enforce the labor law against Uber and Lyft. “I am unable to stay home. If I don’t drive, I have no income. I have no choice. If I don’t risk my health, I won’t have money to eat and pay my bills.”