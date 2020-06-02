Subscribe

North Bay superior courts reopen more services after coronavirus closures

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 1, 2020, 7:07PM

Superior courts Monday started moving toward more in-courthouse services in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties — most with less fanfare than expected.

Court chief executive officers in Sonoma and Napa counties expected to have to deal with a bit of pent-up demand since California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye issued a statewide order in mid-March to shut down the halls of justice amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The closure moved law firms to attend proceedings via video conferencing, with the exception of juvenile matters and in-custody arraignments, which must be heard in person.

Despite the two-month closure, on Monday the process of screening people to enter Napa County Superior Court took five minutes.

“That was my big fear,” Napa County Superior Court CEO Bob Fleshman told the Business Journal.

Napa County resumed most services relative to criminal, civil, family and traffic court. The exception was jury trials. As yet, no North Bay county has restored jury trails. Officials in each county said they will evaluate when to restart jury trials on June 15. Even then, jury trials are not a given — especially without special provisions to protect public health.

“Obviously, we can’t bring all the jurors into a room,” Fleshman said.

Instead, Napa County is considering moving jury trials into the Hall of Records, a building erected in 1910 that may seat 250 people. Fleshman figured the location may accommodate 60 people while maintaining social distancing.

The building has been tested before. It was only last year it reopened with a $25 million makeover caused by the 2014 Napa earthquake.

The criminal hearings that were scheduled in a cattle-call format are now being staggered into sessions every hour starting at 8:30 a.m.

“That will help us control the flow,” he said.

Granted, most civil proceedings have been conducted electronically based on the law firms’ preferences.

But for those cases in which making appearances is a necessity, attendees must wear masks and told to stay away if they’re sick. They’re also told to prepare for long lines and extended wait times. Only nine to 14 people are allowed in a room simultaneously.

“Again, it’s a whole new world,” Fleshman said.

Sonoma County’s nine more courtrooms were opened for criminal court proceedings Monday, adding to the two rooms dedicated to juvenile cases and two spaces for adult criminal matters that had to be heard in person. One other room was designated as a virtual space, which began hearing limited civil, family and probate matters on May 11.

No extraneous members of the public are allowed in the courthouse except for juvenile matters in which the parents are expected to accompany the youth.

The screening station is constantly wiped down, and those with business in the courts are told to drop their objects in the tray without touching the conveyor belt or other items.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Bradford Demeo told the Business Journal that much thought went into the processes leading to full court business resuming.

The court is seeking a location to resume jury trials — one as big as an auditorium. Social distancing protocols only allow 10 people at a time to assemble.

“We’ve been talking about these things for the better part of the month,” Demeo said.

As a judge, Demeo has been forced to consider other matters visitors may not realize in conducting jury trials. For one thing, a judge often collects exhibits pertaining to cases and therefore touches an object handed down.

“Depending on the exhibit, we may have to take other precautions,” he said.

Still, Sonoma County criminal defense attorney Orchid Vaghti eagerly awaits the day when jury trials are back on schedule.

Vaghti, who appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, believes there’s no substitute to in-person proceedings where the nuances of court cases are evident.

“I do think in-person court appearances are always better,” she said.

For one thing, in-person proceedings are taken more seriously, Vaghti indicated.

“As a defense attorney, I do want a jury to see my client,” she said.

Plus, the attorney insisted that she can see the expressions of the subjects better in person.

That said, she agreed public health concerns outweigh any rush to find resolution.

What’s more, in-person proceedings come with their own challenges, like how talking with a mask tests the hearing of those in the courtroom — especially court reporters.

“Everyone was working on enunciating, but we still heard a lot of ‘I can’t hear you’ (comments),” she said.

Marin County has elected to keep courts closed to proceedings for now, with the exception of the clerk’s office open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Court proceedings will be conducted in virtual courtrooms for the time being. The superior court website indicated jury service will start again on June 18.

Court officials did not respond to inquiries from the Business Journal.

