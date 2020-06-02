North Bay superior courts reopen more services after coronavirus closures

Superior courts Monday started moving toward more in-courthouse services in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties — most with less fanfare than expected.

Court chief executive officers in Sonoma and Napa counties expected to have to deal with a bit of pent-up demand since California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye issued a statewide order in mid-March to shut down the halls of justice amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The closure moved law firms to attend proceedings via video conferencing, with the exception of juvenile matters and in-custody arraignments, which must be heard in person.

Despite the two-month closure, on Monday the process of screening people to enter Napa County Superior Court took five minutes.

“That was my big fear,” Napa County Superior Court CEO Bob Fleshman told the Business Journal.

Napa County resumed most services relative to criminal, civil, family and traffic court. The exception was jury trials. As yet, no North Bay county has restored jury trails. Officials in each county said they will evaluate when to restart jury trials on June 15. Even then, jury trials are not a given — especially without special provisions to protect public health.

“Obviously, we can’t bring all the jurors into a room,” Fleshman said.

Instead, Napa County is considering moving jury trials into the Hall of Records, a building erected in 1910 that may seat 250 people. Fleshman figured the location may accommodate 60 people while maintaining social distancing.

The building has been tested before. It was only last year it reopened with a $25 million makeover caused by the 2014 Napa earthquake.

The criminal hearings that were scheduled in a cattle-call format are now being staggered into sessions every hour starting at 8:30 a.m.

“That will help us control the flow,” he said.

Granted, most civil proceedings have been conducted electronically based on the law firms’ preferences.

But for those cases in which making appearances is a necessity, attendees must wear masks and told to stay away if they’re sick. They’re also told to prepare for long lines and extended wait times. Only nine to 14 people are allowed in a room simultaneously.

“Again, it’s a whole new world,” Fleshman said.

Sonoma County’s nine more courtrooms were opened for criminal court proceedings Monday, adding to the two rooms dedicated to juvenile cases and two spaces for adult criminal matters that had to be heard in person. One other room was designated as a virtual space, which began hearing limited civil, family and probate matters on May 11.

No extraneous members of the public are allowed in the courthouse except for juvenile matters in which the parents are expected to accompany the youth.

The screening station is constantly wiped down, and those with business in the courts are told to drop their objects in the tray without touching the conveyor belt or other items.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Bradford Demeo told the Business Journal that much thought went into the processes leading to full court business resuming.

The court is seeking a location to resume jury trials — one as big as an auditorium. Social distancing protocols only allow 10 people at a time to assemble.