Cannabis has been legal in California for more than a year now, and the results have been underwhelming, as legit growers struggle to compete with the entrenched black market.

As the state’s legal cannabis market finds its footing, seismic political shifts are happening across the United States when it comes to hemp, a cannabis sativa that is 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or less by dry weight.

In December, the United States Congress approved the 2018 Farm Bill, which was signed into law by President Trump. The farm bill legalizes hemp production and sales, changing the plant’s classification from a controlled substance to an agricultural commodity.

