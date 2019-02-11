Petaluma considers early adoption of $15 minimum wage

Nick and Ashley Harris have tried to establish rules about bringing their work at Petaluma Coffee and Tea Company home, but sometimes it’s hard to avoid the spillover.

That can be especially true when it’s a conversation about finances. The married couple has hopes of starting a family soon and purchasing a home in Petaluma, but fiscal discipline in Sonoma County doesn’t have the kind of returns that it used to.

In order to realize their goals, the two Petaluma Coffee supervisors established a stringent budget that allows them to save what little they can while still navigating the area’s high costs of living, said Nick Harris, the company’s general manager.

Over time, though, they’ve realized their only realistic chance at purchasing a home might come under bleak circumstances, like when the market dives during a future recession.

“It’s kind of a weird place to be – the misfortune of others that you can capitalize on,” said Ashley Harris, Petaluma Coffee’s retail and marketing manager. “But it’s just the economic way of this country unfortunately.”

One movement that might provide speedier relief for working- and middle-class families in California is the upcoming minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, which local advocates are hoping to institute ahead of the 2022 deadline that state lawmakers agreed to in 2016.

North Bay Jobs with Justice, the regional chapter of a national organization on the frontlines of the issue, has been commissioning studies, meeting with business leaders and scheduling presentations with local governments across the region to try and convince cities to enact the increase next year.

The Petaluma City Council on Monday scheduled a workshop to explore the issue on April 8. Sebastopol, Sonoma, Novato, Cotati and Santa Rosa have either held or are planning a study session as well.

“While we’re trying to simultaneously think about housing, we need something immediate,” said North Bay JWJ executive director Mara Ventura. “This is such a small lift because it’s so much still dramatically farther than the actual cost of living. We use 23 bucks an hour, but (county officials) are giving presentations saying it’s actually closer to $25 an hour since the fires.”

According to The State of Working Sonoma 2018, a report commissioned by North Bay JWJ, nearly half of renters are devoting 30 percent or more of their income to housing, and a quarter are spending 50 percent or more.

Of the 13 total employees at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, the majority of which make more than minimum wage, four have to work multiple jobs so they can afford to live in Petaluma, Ashley Harris said.

Thanks to the tipping culture that’s become more commonplace in coffee shops in recent years, Nick Harris believes the combination of tips and an earlier jump to $15 an hour could potentially eliminate the need for those employees to work a second or third job.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s always good when people can be paid a fair wage. Even if it doesn’t actually fix the problem long-term, it’s a step in the right direction.”

A 2018 report by the UC Berkeley Labor Center identified approximately 192,000 workers — or about 36 percent of the North Bay’s workforce — that would receive a pay raise. Another 40,000 who earn just above the new minimum would also see an increase due to an anticipated ripple effect.