Forty Under 40: Hilary St. Jean, Rogoway Law Group

Hilary St. Jean, 39, senior attorney for Rogoway Law Group in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I work as a corporate transactional attorney (at Rogoway Law Group and at prior international Silicon Valley firm, O’Melveny & Myers LLP).

I’ve led and consummated deals in the multiple millions of dollars and multiple billions of dollars ranges and advised numerous boards of directors on major business decisions and legal matters. I provide both legal and business advice to my clients on all matters occurring from formation to exit of a company (formation of companies, creation and execution of business plans, executive employment and governance matters, financings and venture capital deals, and mergers and acquisitions).

I work with companies ranging from early-stage startups to mature businesses and sophisticated repeat entrepreneurs. My experience and practice focuses on cutting-edge cannabis businesses, tech businesses and entertainment companies. I have a unique background as an executive representative in the music business where I led teams of individuals and coordinated VIP events and PR matters for multi-platinum music artists for a music promoter listed in the Fortune 200s of the Fortune 500 list. That business background provided me with the experience to take on my current responsibilities organizing and consummating large deals and working on the ground level of transactions on both business and legal aspects of a wide variety of matters.

I’m a fast-paced, detail-focused practitioner and my career responsibilities are broad.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I lead business deals in the multiple millions and billions of dollars for cutting-edge companies. I worked in promoter management on Rolling Stones world tour.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: 1 year (previously in same position in Silicon Valley 5 years)

Employees: 14

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional accomplishment: Legal: I was instrumental in a $4.4 billion dollar acquisition deal even though junior at the time and was given senior-level responsibilities (award winning in the healthcare space).

Business: I alone managed and ran up to 7 VIP events per night for The Rolling Stones on their world tour for a year and a half (including organization, settlement and accounting, certain marketing, event management and team management- everything from start to finish for such events and with shows occurring up to every other day across different international cities).

Greatest professional challenge: I worked on a deal in the hundreds of millions of dollars that required working approximately 18-20 hours per day for two months straight. The volume of work and lack of sleep and necessity for attention to detail was intense but exciting and challenging. We had a very happy client when the deal closed.

Best advice received: A mentor once told me not to be afraid to leap. I love Stephen Hawking’s advice to “Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet...[to] Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”

There have been times when the hurdles looked too high, the exhaustion felt too heavy and the obstacles appeared insurmountable. Not giving up meant tackling a mountain one step at a time and I learned that diligence and hard work really pays off.