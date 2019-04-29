Stephanie Rothberg, 39, an attorney for Spaulding McCullough & Tansil in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I’m a civil litigation attorney, which requires meeting with clients, developing a case strategy, and trying cases.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: By focusing on my goal of becoming an attorney from the time I was in college, I’ve developed a fulfilling career before turning 40.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: 1 year

Employees: 40

Greatest professional accomplishment: I’m proud that I’ve developed a legal career that allows me to live in a great place, serve the community, and be home for dinner with my family almost every night.

Greatest professional challenge: I have a 3 year old daughter, and the transition from working person to working parent and balancing all that entails has definitely been challenging.

Best advice received: When I first started my legal career, a mentor told me that working with clients is like working in a restaurant. Customers want water and bread as soon as they sit down and regular check-ins thereafter. I thought that was great advice and my approach to clients is the same. Communication is key.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Until last June 2018, I was a partner at a law firm in San Francisco. I worked at that firm for the past 11 years, almost my entire professional career.

However, I lived in Calistoga and wanted to practice law and serve the community where I actually lived. I was excited to join SMT when the opportunity arose, but it was a big (positive) change in my professional life.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

SMT has a really diverse practice and is well respected in the community, which has allowed it to weather changes in the economy.

Next professional goal: Since I recently moved my practice from San Francisco, I’m now focusing on developing a client base in Sonoma County and further serving the community.

Education: B.A., Mount Holyoke College, 2001; J.D., Chapman University School of Law, 2006

Hometown: Cobb, California

Community/nonprofit activities: I’m actively involved in the Calistoga Community and my daughter’s school.

Mentor/admired businessperson: I had a great mentor when I first started practicing law. She was challenging to work for, but forced me to always think about every action I took and verify every word I wrote. Her guidance helped lay the foundation for my entire career. We are close friends to this day.

Typical day at the office: Every day is different, which is what I love about the law and being a litigator. On the drive to work, I always try to plan out my day and what I want to accomplish, but what I actually do is never what I plan.

Best place to work outside of your office: I have a great set up at my house

Hobbies: Pilate’s, hiking, and reading

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Radiation oncologist. However, after I took an EMT certification class in high school that required volunteering in a hospital, I quickly changed course.