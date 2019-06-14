North Bay professionals news: Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, VisiQuate and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is expanding its real estate practice with the addition of two partners and two associates in its San Francisco and a newly opened Sonoma office.

Jeanne Grove, a litigator with nearly 15 years of trial and arbitration experience in real estate matters, and Ashley Klein, a specialist in the Bay Area’s real estate industry and commissioner on the San Francisco Rent Board, are joining as partners and Laura Campbell as an associate, all from the San Francisco office of Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP.

Morgan Cahill–Marsland, who had her own San Diego practice, MCM Law, is joining as an associate.

Grove, Campbell and Cahill-Marsland will spend most of their time in the Sonoma office while Klein will be in the San Francisco office.

Grove earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Los Angeles and her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Klein earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Campbell received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Cahill-Marsland received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and her J.D. from California Western School of Law.

­—

﻿

Russell Siebert was hired by VisiQuate, a business analytics company, as executive vice president of growth, a newly created position. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, VisiQuate serves clients in health care and finance industries.

­—

Roni Brown has been promoted at Summit State Bank to senior vice president. In addition, Cindy McConnell has joined the Santa Rosa-based bank as its senior vice president and loan operations manager and Michael Castlio as its senior vice president and loan administrator.

McConnell has over 35 years of banking experience. Castlio has over 25 years of banking experience, most recently at Poppy Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Jose State University.

Brown has over 25 years of banking experience and has been serving as its marketing director since 2014 when she joined Summit State Bank.

­—

Brandi Campbell has been hired by Bank of Marin as its first vice president and regional manager for retail banking.

Campbell will have overall responsibility for the bank’s retail offices in Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties, helping to build the bank’s market share in these regions, the bank stated. She will work directly with branch managers in Napa and the East Bay; and the bank’s regional manager in Sonoma County. It added that she has 28 years of consumer banking and customer service experience.

Also, Veronica Garcia is the new branch manager of its Healdsburg office after two years in the role of customer service supervisor in that office.

—

Rick Tooker, a former Napa city planner, has joined the law firm of Farella Braun + Martel at its St. Helena office. Tooker will work as a land use planner with a focus on the wine industry.

Tooker has 30 years of land use experience and has worked in Napa, Healdsburg, Calistoga, Livermore and Carmel. He’s also worked as a consultant in several other cities on residential and mixed use developments, including Oakland’s City Center development. He previously worked as a planner manager and community development director for the City of Napa.