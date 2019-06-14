North Bay professionals news: Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, VisiQuate and more

s
North Bay professionals news from Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, VisiQuate, Summit State Bank and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 14, 2019, 10:59AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is expanding its real estate practice with the addition of two partners and two associates in its San Francisco and a newly opened Sonoma office.

Jeanne Grove, a litigator with nearly 15 years of trial and arbitration experience in real estate matters, and Ashley Klein, a specialist in the Bay Area’s real estate industry and commissioner on the San Francisco Rent Board, are joining as partners and Laura Campbell as an associate, all from the San Francisco office of Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP.

Morgan Cahill–Marsland, who had her own San Diego practice, MCM Law, is joining as an associate.

Grove, Campbell and Cahill-Marsland will spend most of their time in the Sonoma office while Klein will be in the San Francisco office.

Grove earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Los Angeles and her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Klein earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Campbell received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Cahill-Marsland received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and her J.D. from California Western School of Law.

Russell Siebert was hired by VisiQuate, a business analytics company, as executive vice president of growth, a newly created position. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, VisiQuate serves clients in health care and finance industries.

Roni Brown has been promoted at Summit State Bank to senior vice president. In addition, Cindy McConnell has joined the Santa Rosa-based bank as its senior vice president and loan operations manager and Michael Castlio as its senior vice president and loan administrator.

McConnell has over 35 years of banking experience. Castlio has over 25 years of banking experience, most recently at Poppy Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Jose State University.

Brown has over 25 years of banking experience and has been serving as its marketing director since 2014 when she joined Summit State Bank.

Brandi Campbell has been hired by Bank of Marin as its first vice president and regional manager for retail banking.

Campbell will have overall responsibility for the bank’s retail offices in Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties, helping to build the bank’s market share in these regions, the bank stated. She will work directly with branch managers in Napa and the East Bay; and the bank’s regional manager in Sonoma County. It added that she has 28 years of consumer banking and customer service experience.

Also, Veronica Garcia is the new branch manager of its Healdsburg office after two years in the role of customer service supervisor in that office.

Rick Tooker, a former Napa city planner, has joined the law firm of Farella Braun + Martel at its St. Helena office. Tooker will work as a land use planner with a focus on the wine industry.

Tooker has 30 years of land use experience and has worked in Napa, Healdsburg, Calistoga, Livermore and Carmel. He’s also worked as a consultant in several other cities on residential and mixed use developments, including Oakland’s City Center development. He previously worked as a planner manager and community development director for the City of Napa.

Vanessa Zwerner has been hired as a client concierge and portfolio associate by Foundation Homes Property Management.

Founded in 2010 by the husband and wife team of Christopher and Darcy Alkus-Barrow, Foundation Homes manages more than $150 million in single-family rental homes in Northern California.

Zwerner graduated from Pepperdine University in Southern California where she double majored in International Management and Marketing. She also had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales and later software sales.

Dawn Gatley has joined Canine Companions for Independence as national director of human capital and employee development. Previously, she worked as vice president of human resources for VIP Petcare.

Earl Chavez, assistant branch manager at the Ukiah branch of Redwood Credit Union, was recently honored with a Volunteer of the Year Award by the Ukiah Chamber of Commerce.

Presented to businesses and leaders making a difference in the community, “Celebration of Commerce” awards also went to LACO Associates for Business of the Year, Wicked Slush for New Business of the Year, Mike Mayfield for Business Person of the Year, Mendocino County Youth Project for Nonprofit of the Year, Charley Myers for Lifetime Achievement, Mendocino Book Company for Community Involved, Dharma Realm Buddhist University for Beautification; and Pamela’s Products for Visionary Leader.

Laura Krieg has been promoted to head the legal department at the Empire College business school. A member of the school’s legal faculty since 2010, Krieg has worked at various law firms as a paralegal.

Nina Cooney and Eric Young have joined the college’s faculty. Cooney is a certified paralegal who has been with the law firm of O’Brien Watters & Davis since 1988. Young is the principal at Young Law Office, a Santa Rosa litigation firm.

Taj Hittenberger, stewardship assistant project manager for Sonoma Land Trust, was recently appointed by county Supervisor David Rabbitt to Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District’s Advisory Committee to represent the second district. A fifth-generation Sonoma County resident, Hittenberger, has previously worked for LandPaths and Russian Riverkeeper, and holds a bachelor’s degree in conservation and resource studies from University of California, Berkeley.