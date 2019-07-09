Civil defense law firm Tyson & Mendes LLP purchased a 32,000-square-foot Novato office building to accommodate its growing practice.

The San Diego-based firm will occupy 13,424 square feet on the first floor of the class A building at 371 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., according to a press release Tuesday. The recorded sale value was $7.4 million, or $231 a square foot, according to public records.

The firm’s Northern California office is currently in a 6,000-square-foot San Rafael space at 524 Fourth St. and provides a range of insurance defense litigation services. About 20 lawyers based in San Francisco also will move to the Novato location in 2020, the release said.

“Our San Francisco staff more than doubled in size in the last year, and this new office space will allow us to expand even more,” said Robert Tyson, managing partner, in a statement. “The increased space will allow us to hire many more Northern California attorneys to help us achieve our firm’s mission of justice for all.”

Tyson & Mendes said it grew 60% in 2018 and plans to add another 90 attorneys this year. The firm has offices in six states and roughly 300 employees overall. The Novato office is set to accommodate 30 attorneys initially then double over two years, the firm said.

The Novato building has two existing tenants on the second floor: Hub International and Gale, Sutow & Associates.

The building seller, Piazza Trading & Company, was represented in the May 20 transaction by Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield. Chris Musgjerd of Savills represented the purchasing entity, Special Select Partners LLC.